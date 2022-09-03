Golden Kamuy Season 4 Sets Release Date With New Trailer

Golden Kamuy is one of the numerous anime franchises making their return during the Fall 2022 anime schedule, and the series has finally set a release date for Season 4 of the anime with a new trailer! Satoru Noda's original manga series came to an end earlier this Spring, and it celebrated with the announcement that a new live-action adaptation is now in the works for the near future. At the same time, the anime will also be making a comeback this year with the highly anticipated fourth season of the series. Previously confirmed for the Fall, there's now a more concrete October release!

Golden Kamuy has officially confirmed that Season 4 of the anime will be releasing on October 3rd in Japan. Following the events of the third season finally reuniting Asirpa and Sugimoto, things are only heating up as the hunt for the gold gets more intense and even more new faces join the fray. With production duties taken over by Brain's Base this season rather than Geno Studio (which adapted the first three seasons of the series), you can check out the newest and fullest look at Golden Kamuy Season 4 in the trailer below:

If you wanted to catch up in time for the new episodes next month, you can now find the first three seasons of Golden Kamuy streaming with Crunchyroll. They have previously revealed they will be streaming the new season alongside its release this October, and tease the upcoming fourth season as such, "Separated from Sugimoto, Asirpa now travels toward the Russian border, focused on discovering more about her and her father's involvement with the coded tattoos. But Sugimoto is determined to find and protect Asirpa! Along the way, he'll discover new people, new cultures rich with history, and an unforgiving terrain. Will Sugimoto and Asirpa survive their journeys and reunite?"

Shizutaka Sugahara will be taking over as director for Season 4 at Brain's Base, with new character designer Takumi Yamakawa, and returning scriptwriter Noboru Takagi in tow. The trailer also reveals the new opening theme titled, "NEVER SAY GOODBYE feat. Mummy-D" as performed by Ali, and the new ending theme titled "I Pray That Everything Will Be There" as performed by THE SPELLBOUND. What do you think of this newest look at Golden Kamuy Season 4? What are you hoping to see in the new episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!