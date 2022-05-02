Golden Kamuy Honors Series Finale With Massive Snow Tribute

✖

Golden Kamuy has brought its long running and popular run to an end, and Shueisha celebrated with an appropriately snowy tribute to the series following the release of its final chapter! Satoru Noda brought the eight year run of the manga series to an end with Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump magazine, and although the anime has recently caught the series onto more people in recent years it's hard to truly sell how big of a franchise this was for fans. But now it's gotten a major example as to how with a pretty massive tribute for the series finale.

With Golden Kamuy's manga coming to an end officially, Shueisha collaborated with artist Tomohiro Kajiyama in Hokkaido with for a special new tribute. Crafting massive portraits of Saichi Sugimoto and Asirpa in the snowy terrain for the special "THE SNOW COMIC" tribute project, this cool look for the series measures in about 328 feet in width and about 230 feet in height. It needed to be captured by drone in order to get an entire look at the final tribute, and you can check out a video of the process for it below:

Golden Kamuy's original manga run might have come to an end, but it's by far the end for the franchise overall. Not only will the franchise be getting an official live-action feature film adaptation in the future, but its fourth anime season is currently scheduled to return this October as part of the Fall 2022 anime schedule. There is no concrete release date for either new release just yet, but if you wanted to catch up in time you can now find the first three seasons of the anime streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the upcoming fourth season as such:

"Separated from Sugimoto, Asirpa now travels toward the Russian border, focused on discovering more about her and her father's involvement with the coded tattoos. But Sugimoto is determined to find and protect Asirpa! Along the way, he'll discover new people, new cultures rich with history, and an unforgiving terrain. Will Sugimoto and Asirpa survive their journeys and reunite?"

via Crunchyroll