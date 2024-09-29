After 6 Years, One of Anime's Top Comedies Is Getting a Season 2

It has been a long time coming, but at last, the anime gods have heard us out. More than six years ago, the world got a taste of Grand Blue Dreaming as the hit manga made its way to television. Now, we know a new season is in the works. After nearly a decade, Grand Blue season two is in production, so it is time you got familiar with the high school comedy.

The season order was not on the fandom's radar, so the team behind Grand Blue got to surprise everyone. Taking to social media, the teams at ZERO-G x Liber confirmed Grand Blue season two is in the work. A poster was released to hype the show's comeback, and to be honest, it took fans a minute to realize the renewal wasn't an elaborate prank.

The Return of Grand Blue Dreaming

According to reports, Grand Blue season two will bring Shinji Takamatsu on as the director and script writing. Hideoki Kusama will oversee the season's character designs and act as chief animation director. From Yoichi Ueda to Yukari Hashimoto, the executive staff for Grand Blue has been locked down. But sadly, we do not have a release window for season two at this time.

Of course, fans are just happy to have an update on the comedy period. Grand Blue made its television debut back in July 2018, and it earned solid reviews for its slice-of-life laughs. Characters like Iori Kitahara became fan-faves, but after season one ended, Grand Blue kept a low profile. Its manga has continued at Kodansha all these years, so the 2014 title has plenty of story to adapt. And at last, a crew has been crafted to revisit Grand Blue.

What Is Grand Blue Dreaming?

If you are not familiar with Grand Blue, you have time to peep the series before season two heads to shore. The comedy has a dedicated fanbase, and much of its charm comes from Iori. After all, Grand Blue tells the story of Iori after he moves to Izu Peninsula for college. Eager to live up his college years, Iori meets the city's local diving club and makes new friends despite his best efforts. After all, the diving club is known locally for its drunken antics which Iori doesn't vibe with at first. But as the young man learns about the group's members, he finds himself diving headfirst into the gang.

Currently, Grand Blue season one is streaming on Hulu and Crunchyroll, so you can check out the 2018 anime easily enough. As for its manga, the series is ongoing, and Kodansha oversees its English release. You can find the manga in print through your local bookstore.

