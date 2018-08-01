Ghibli Fest 2018: Win Free Tickets To See ‘Grave of the Fireflies’

With August rolling in, the next installment of GKIDS’ on-going Ghibli Fest is around the corner. Grave of the Fireflies will be the festival’s next film, and ComicBook has got your chance to win a pair of free tickets to see the film at your local theater!

Want to win your way into the show? The movie will screen in theaters on August 12, 13, and 15. You can check which of your local theaters are participating in the screening and find times here. For those of you eager to win a pair of free tickets, all you have to do is enter to win via the embed below or fill out the form here!

You can also check out the synopsis for Grave of the Fireflies can be found below:

“Directed by Academy Award®-nominated Isao Takahata, Studio Ghibli‘s Grave of the Fireflies has been universally hailed as an artistic and emotional tour de force.

As the Empire of the Sun crumbles upon itself and a rain of firebombs falls upon Japan, the final death march of a nation is echoed in millions of smaller tragedies. This is the story of Seita and his younger sister Setsuko, two children forced to fend for themselves in the aftermath of fires that swept entire cities from the face of the earth. Their struggle is a tribute to the human spirit. Presented in its digitally remastered and restored format, Grave of the Fireflies is one of the rare films that truly deserves to be called a masterpiece.”

