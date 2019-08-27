Gundam Build Divers Anime Confirms Release Date

The franchise that is Gundam is one of the most popular anime/manga franchises the world over and is certainly the un-contestable king of mech franchises. With over 500 million “Gunplas” sold around the world, aka the Gundam plastic models, the franchise has not shied away from exploring new realities by placing fans’ favorite mech suits into entirely new realities and predicaments. Such is the case with the upcoming Gundam anime series, Gundam Build Divers Re:RISE, that is a sequel series that once again explores a world where mech suits are collected as if they were Pokemon.

Anime News Network released the information that the sequel series will be released on October 10th of this year on the official Gundam Youtube channel, as well as diving further into who will star in the upcoming series and who will be putting together the anime’s opening theme song:

Videos by ComicBook.com

#News Gundam Build Divers Re:RISE #Anime Reveals Cast, Theme Song Artists, October 10 Debut • Chiaki Kobayashi stars in new series in Gundam Build franchise https://t.co/i5XK1Hlsme — Anime News Network (@Anime) August 25, 2019

In a franchise that usually focuses on space wars and giant mechs piloted by die-hard soldiers in fights to the death, it’s a very interesting idea to scale things back a little and present the idea of “Divers”, aka participants in the “Gunpla Battle Nexus Online” that are looking to become the very best when it comes to collecting and battling Gundams against one another. This latest Gundam franchises takes a page from the likes of Pokemon, Digimon, and Yu-Gi-Oh! presenting the famous mech suits as something to collect, rather than tools in a never ending battle.

Recently, Gundam even took this idea and applied it to the mobile market with the video game, Gundam Battle: Gunpla Warfare, which allows players to collect some of the most famous Gundams throughout the numerous series that make appearances in the history of the franchise. From Gundam Wing to G Gundam to Mobile Suit Gundam, there are more mech suits than fans know what to do with so if you’re looking to become a “Diver” yourself, you have a long way to go and a vast collection to amass.

Are you excited for the upcoming Gundam Build Divers sequel series releasing this October? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Gundam!

The official description for Gundam Build Divers, with the main series currently available to watch on both Crunchyroll and Youtube, is as follows:

“Gunpla Battle Nexus Online (GBN) is a new network game that lets people enjoy a variety of missions using Gunpla in a virtual cyberspace dimension. Middle-school students Riku Mikami and Yukio Hidaka recruit their classmate Momoka Yashiro and dive together into this vast world. Becoming “Divers,” or inhabitants of GBN, they meet a mysterious girl named Sarah who has an amazing sensitivity to Gunpla. They begin playing alongside her, but…