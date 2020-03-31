Gundam Meets The Doom Slayer In Video Game Mash Up

The video game, Doom Eternal, has brought back the Doom Slayer once again to rip and tear his way through the hordes of hell and one fan has celebrated the occasion with a piece of fan art that unites the protagonist of the Doom franchise with the popular mech franchise of Mobile Suit: Gundam! While the Doom Slayer himself hardly needs a mech suit, considering that nothing in either the 2016 Doom game or its sequel have seen anything be able to slow him down, it’s still interesting to see what his design would look like if it were slapped onto a mech suit!

With the recent arrival of the Doom Slayer in the second game of the revived Doom series, fans are taking the opportunity to once again take the helm of this legendary warrior as he shoots, stabs, rocket launches, and “BFGs” his way through the depths of the underworld and the hell that has been brought to Earth. With the video game receiving critical acclaim across the board, it’s no surprise to see the main soldier of Doom find his way into the franchise of Mobile Suit: Gundam!

Reddit Artist TheRedditJunkie_863 shared this makeover for the Jahannam from the anime series of Gundam Reconguista In G that ties the franchise into the long running first person shooter video game series that has made a resurgence in the last few years:

Doom began in 1993 with a three dimensional shooter that first brought the Doom Slayer to life, and while this original installment wasn’t as graphically advanced as the latest Doom Eternal, gamers still revisit it to this day. The world of Gundam and Doom aren’t averse to diving into the after effects of war, with the latter reveling in it far more than the former.

Much like the Doom series, Mobile Suit: Gundam has entered into the video game world more times than we can count, with a number of different interpretations and storylines from the anime franchise getting games of their own! Across a number of different platforms throughout the decades, both franchises will continue to have a bright future in the world of video games!

