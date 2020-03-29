Prey 2 Possibly Teased Within DOOM Eternal

DOOM Eternal released last week via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. And like most modern releases, it's brimming with Easter Eggs that pay homage to other video games, pop culture, and much more. That said, one Easter Egg that has everyone talking is one that teases Prey 2. In the game, there's a book on the DOOM Slayer's shelf named "2 Prey or Not 2 Prey." For some fans, this is nothing more than a little teasing Easter Egg, however, others think it could be a tease that a sequel to the 2017 game, which, in my book, is one of the most underrated games of the generation.

The fans that think it's just an Easter Egg and nothing more point to the fact the other books on the shelf pay homage to other Bethesda games like Fallout. However, none of these books seem to directly tease a sequel like the Prey book do. Yet again, if it's a teaser, it's a pretty on-the-nose teaser. Personally, I think it's nothing more than a fun little Easter Egg. Further, if it's a reference to "Prey 2," it's probably the cancelled Prey 2. Further, while I love 2017's Prey, I can't see Bethesda making a sequel to it. While it performed well critically, it didn't perform commercially, which would seemingly rule out a sequel.

(Photo: Bethesda)

Of course, all of this speculation should be taken with a grain of salt. Unfortunately, Bethesda has not commented on the speculation, and it likely won't. That said, while Prey 2 may or may not be happening,I can confirm Prey happened, and I can confirm it's quite good. Below, you can read more about it:

"In Prey, you awaken aboard Talos I, a space station orbiting the moon in the year 2032," reads an official pitch of the game. "You are the key subject of an experiment meant to alter humanity forever – but things have gone terribly wrong. The space station has been overrun by hostile aliens and you are now being hunted. As you dig into the dark secrets of Talos I and your own past, you must survive using the tools found on the station, your wits, weapons, and mind-bending abilities."

H/T, Bethesda.

