Gundam GQuuuuuuX Makes a Classic Gundam Into a Kaiju

The classic RX-78-2 Gundam from the original Mobile Suit Gundam anime is one of the most recognizable mechas ever, both in real life and in the fictional Gundam multiverse. The Gundam achieved the nickname The White Devil in the original anime, becoming a boogeyman for the Principality of Zeon during the One Year War. Even though the robot was destroyed at the end of the original series, its presence continues to influence the franchise’s future. Every succeeding main protagonist Gundam is designed to be based on the classic RX-78-2. A life-size statue of the RX-78-2 was constructed in Japan, eventually replaced by a real-life, moving Gundam. It’s one of the most recognizable robots in the world.

When the original RX-78-2 appeared at the end of the penultimate episode of Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX, the machine’s mere presence held plenty of gravitas. While the RX-78-2 technically existed already in Gundam GQuuuuuuX, it had a completely new redesign. The one that appeared in the penultimate episode was the old-school version, piloted by Shuji Ito. Although viewers realize what it is, the rest of the characters have never seen it, but know to take it seriously. Shuji soon changed the size of the RX-78-2, transforming it into a giant white Gundam, making it a real-life Kaiju! The transformation made the RX a real white devil!

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX‘s Final Fight Was Against A Titan-Sized RX-78-2

Right away, Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX makes the RX-78-2 overpowered. The RX quickly defeated several ships and seemed unstoppable. The GQuuuuuuX and Gfred teamed up to fight against the RX-78-2, but the latter was destroyed when the RX turned into a Kaiju. It’s a fun final battle for Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX, twisting the classic formula of the RX-78-2 being the default hero Gundam of the franchise. Gundam GQuuuuuuX gives the iconic mobile suit plenty of respect, showing the Gundam’s capabilities transcend time and reality. There were many vague powers featured in Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX that were never properly explained, specifically how Shuji can make the RX grow in mass. It’s all connected to Newtype abilities and the Zeknova, strange lights that hold unspeakable powers and connect humans.

There is a surrealism with the powers in Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX, highlighting the complex nature of Newtypes and the powers that connect humanity across the multiverse. It’s a similar abstractness used in Neon Genesis Evangelion, forcing watchers to make up their own ideas of what it all means. In the final clash of Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX, Machu linked up with Shuji within the Zeknova, bonding with him, transcending traditional human capabilities. Eventually, Machu struck the finishing blow on the Kaiju-sized RX-78-2 with the Gundam GQuuuuuuX, decapitating it and making it disappear. It doesn’t really matter if the final battle made logical sense, as it delivered a more emotional finale with actual stakes. Machu and Gundam GQuuuuuuX needed to fight a big bad at the end, and there’s no bigger and badder Gundam than the one that started it all. The final battle also works on a symbolic level, with Machu creating a new future untied to the past, while at the same time still respecting it.