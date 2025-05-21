Underrated ’90s Gundam Movie Gets a Gorgeous New Musical Release

Play video

Japanese singer and Gundam superstar Hiroko Moriguchi has released a new music video for “Eternal Winds,” the song used as the main theme for the 1991 film, Mobile Suit Gundam F91. The “Eternal Wind” video is orchestrated with a full band while Moriguchi provides the vocals. The fresh version of “Eternal Wind” will be part of Gundam Song Covers –Orchestra–, the new Gundam cover album by Moriguchi. Orchestra would be the fourth Gundam cover album Moriguchi would make; the previous three Gundam Song Covers had the infamous singer perform music from the franchise. The songs that make up the first Gundam Song Covers were the 10 most popular Gundam songs as voted on NHK’s Announcement All Gundam Big Vote in 2018.

Moriguchi’s first major single as a musical artist was 1985’s “Mizu no Hoshi e Ai wo Komete,” which was used as the second opening for Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam. “Mizu no Hoshi e Ai wo Komete” is one of the most famous anime openings from the 80s, ranking first in NHK’s Announcement All Gundam Big Vote’s poll for best Gundam song. Moriguchi would make multiple new renditions of “Mizu no Hoshi e Ai wo Komete,” including a modern rendition for the first Gundam Song Covers, an a cappella version for her Aoi Inochi album, and a crossover song with Mami Ayukawa’s “Zeta – Toki wo Koete,” the first Zeta Gundam opening, that merges both songs into one.

Hiroko Moriguchi Is Gundam’s Most Famous Singer

Moriguchi also made “Eternal Wind” for Gundam F91, a controversial entry in the Gundam franchise. Gundam F91 was initially envisioned to be a full 50-episode series, but when that seemed likely, the creators shortened it to a potential 13-episode miniseries. Ultimately, Gundam F91 was condensed into one film, which was heavily criticized for its rushed story and unresolved plot points. Nonetheless, the movie was praised for its animation and Moriguchi’s “Eternal Wind.”

Because Moriguchi’s “Mizu no Hoshi e Ai wo Komete” was voted as the most popular Gundam song, the singer was obligated to perform new renditions of all ten of the most popular Gundam songs for the first Gundam Song Covers. Fortunately, the first Gundam Song Covers was a big hit, ranking third in Oricon’s Japanese Albums charts and first for anime Albums. It was even fourth for Billboard Japan’s Top Albums Sales, selling over 130,000 copies. The first album’s success led to the Gundam Song Covers 2 and Gundam Song Covers 3, with the latter advertised as the final album. However, Moriguchi announced the fourth album in April, with the theme being that she will be accompanied by a full orchestra when performing new renditions of the music.

Gundam Song Covers –Orchestra– is scheduled to release on June 18th, 2025. The album will include orchestrated renditions of “Eternal Wind” and the following –

“10 Years After” from Mobile Suit Gundam: The 08th MS Team

“The Moon’s Cocoon” from Turn A Gundam

“Gin’iro Dress (Silver Dress)” from Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam

“Find the Way” from Mobile Suit Gundam Seed

“Ai Senshi (Soldiers of Sorrow)” from Mobile Suit Gundam II: Soldiers of Sorrow

“Flying in the Sky” from Mobile Fighter G Gundam

“Tōi Kioku (A Distant Memory)” from Mobile Suit Gundam 0080: War in the Pocket

“Meguriai” from Mobile Suit Gundam III: Encounters in Space

And, of course, “Mizu no Hoshi e Ai wo Komete” from Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam

With Gundam not even being the only mecha franchise with an impressive musical footprint, it’s no surprise that fans will want to give this new upcoming release a chance. On top of the well-received Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX and an everlasting ongoing output of content, there truly is no bad time to be a Gundam fan these days. Be sure to check out your copy of Gundam Song Covers –Orchestra– when it drops in in June!