Gundam is set to have a big year in 2025, thanks to the arrival of a new anime series brought to life by Neon Genesis Evangelion creator Hideaki Anno. Gundam GQuuuuuux doesn’t just hold one of the strangest titles in the Mobile Suit franchise but it has hit the ground floor running with its theatrical debut in Japan. While this upcoming anime is one that has fans hyped to one again get into the robot, the Bandai Namco franchise is hinting at returning to another major story that fans have been waiting to see make a comeback. Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway’s Flash has dropped a new update on its highly anticipated sequel.

For those who might have missed Hathaway’s Flash, the first film of the planned trilogy followed Hathaway Noa, a protagonist who is billed as the heir apparent to both Amuro and Char. The movie takes place in the same universe as the storyline that kicked off the mech franchise, with the Earth Federation and the Principality of Zeon experiencing a new era. The movie, which is currently available to stream on Netflix, first arrived in 2021, meaning its been several years since anime fans experienced Noa’s high-impact story.

Hathaway’s Flash 2 Is Underway

At a recent Shochiku Anniversary Event, Bandai Namco confirmed that Hathaway’s Flash 2 was currently in production, sharing the first news on the sequel in quite some time. For those unfamiliar with Shochiku Co., the company has long worked with Bandai Namco Filmworks in producing and distributing their anime films to theaters in Japan. First opening its doors all the way back in 1895, this particular anniversary is one that celebrates one hundred and thirty years for the entertainment company.

While details regarding a specific release date weren’t revealed, Shochiku confirmed that Hathaway’s Flash 2 will be a part of their roster in the 2025-2026 lineup. This of course means that fans will see the film’s release next year at the latest, and potentially later this year at the earliest. With the Gundam franchise already making plans for both its forty-fifth and fiftieth anniversaries, it’s a good time to be a mech fan.

The Original Gundam Universe Keeps Coming Back

One of the ways that the Gundam series has been able to maintain its longevity since first hitting the scene in the 1970s is by creating projects that take place in alternate realities and timelines from its original story. Luckily, the franchise has been more than willing to revisit the story of Amuro and Char in unique ways. Without going too deep into spoiler territory, Gundam fans might be surprised at the approach GQuuuuuux takes in creating its universe and how it ties into what came before. Thanks to Hideaki Anno’s involvement, anime fans were expecting some curveballs but many will still be taken aback at where the series is seemingly headed.

