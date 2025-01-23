New Mobile Suit Gundam Movie Debuts New Trailer Ahead of U.S. Release

Play video

GKIDS Films has shared a new trailer for the Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX film coming to American theaters on February 28th. The trailer spotlights several scenes in the motion picture, showcasing the lives and personalities of the main characters. The new trailer also shows off the many new action scenes, focusing on the underground mecha fighting ring that will be a major component of the anime series. The movie, subtitled -Beginning-, is a compilation of the first three episodes of the upcoming Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX anime. The film serves as the first step of the marketing push for Gundam GQuuuuuuX, even though the official airdate for the anime series has yet to be unveiled.

The new GKIDS trailer for -Beginning- is similar to the recent Japanese trailer shared by Studio Sunrise for the film. Sunrise, the main Japanese studio behind Gundam since the start, released a new trailer for -Beginning- after the film was released in Japan on January 17th, highlighting several key moments and the opening song by Kenshi Yonezu. The older trailer featured more spoilers for the motion picture, revealing a surprise return of a major Gundam character. GKIDS appears to want to avoid the film’s plot twist and filled out the new trailer with extra scenes that weren’t in previous footage shared with the public.

Gundam Movies in North America

Several Gundam movies have made their way to North America beforehand, including the original compilation films of classic Mobile Suit Gundam, Char’s Counterattack, and Gundam Seed Freedom. Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX is being produced in a collaboration between Sunrise and Studio Khara. GKIDS has already worked with Studio Khara, distributing and theatrically releasing several entries in the studio’s Rebuild of Evangelion film series. Multiple creators from Evangelion are now helping create Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX, including Evangelion’s lead architect Hideaki Anno.

The classic Gundam trilogy films and Char’s Counterattack were box office successes in their home country of Japan. The franchise’s most recent film entries have seen releases overseas and become hits in international markets. Gundam Seed Freedom became the highest-grossing film in the Gundam franchise, earning awards and praise from fans of the series. Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- has already won the Japanese box office the weekend it was released, becoming the top-grossing film in the country. With the Evangelion pedigree backing this new Gundam project, Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX could potentially become one of the biggest anime hits of 2025.

