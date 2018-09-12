‘Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans’ Season 2 Blu-ray Is Made for Mecha Fans

If you are desperate for some more Gundam goodness, there’s a new Blu-ray out you better add to your wish list. Funimation has gotten Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans‘ season two out on Blu-ray, and the collector’s edition will wow fans.

For $112 USD, fans can pick up the limited-edition Blu-ray bundle from Funimation, and ComicBook got a chance to check out the box. And, after giving the copy a run through, we can say the combo pack will please Mobile Suit Gundam fans and then some.

Of course, the special package included parts one and two of Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans‘ new season, but that is just the start. The boxed bundle comes with a 24-page art book that shares character designs and mecha schematics from the show. A digital copy of the season is also included, and Gunpla fans will get another build project from the box as well.

The special item comes complete with an exclusive Gunpla, which Bandai set aside for Funimation. The 1/144 model is of Gundam Bael, and this version features a metallic gloss injection. The smaller Gunpla is a great build for both beginners and longtime hobbyists to tackle. Plus, the mecha will look perfect sitting on your work desk or coffee table once it is all put together.

If the limited-edition bundle is out of your price range, there are other options. Funimation has parts one and two for sale separately, and each retails for about $49 dollars. So, you can save a few bucks by buying the two sets individually.

For anyone wanting to add these bundles to your wish list, you can check them out through Funimation now. You can also keep an eye out for Funimation Blu-ray releases coming this month like Death Parade, Re:Life, Gosick, and Tokyo Ghoul.

Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans is currently available for streaming on Funimation and is described as such:

“After the escort of Kudelia Aina Bernstein led to deadly battles, the Tekkadan organization began to rise, with Mikazuki Augus taking part. While many lives were lost, the conflict exposed the corruption of Gjallarhorn, helping the world slowly change. But as Tekkadan gained the rights to halfmetal, they began to attract attention from a new enemy—one they’ll face with the Gundam Barbatos Lupus!”

