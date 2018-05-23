‘Gundam’ Fans Get Real About Its Recent Live-Action Push

Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One was an exciting film release over the Summer since it drew many elements from across all aspects of pop culture. But the biggest draw for anime fans had to be the introduction of a live-action Gundam sequence.

The sequence saw the original RX-78-2 mobile suit from Mobile Suit Gundam squaring off against Toho’s MechaGodzilla. While the scene was met with much fan delight and praise after the film’s initial release, now that the dust has settled things are a bit different.

Once fans got passed the idea of live-action Gundam being a thing, they started to get real about it’s inclusion in the film and how generally it was unfaithful to the source material.

While the suit looked fantastic, there are many finer details fans are beginning to cry out for should Gundam ever see a full live-action adaptation in the future. Read on to see what fans are noticing about the Gundam scene in the film and let us know how you felt about it in the comments!

@WokeDudeBro

Reminder Ready Player One has the first big screen appearance of Gundam in the West.



There is a god and he hates all of us — WokeDudeBro (@WokeDudeBro) April 6, 2018

@kahoru_mug

I thought it would be better if the sound effect of Gundam was original. #ReadyPlayerOne — abeille (@kahoru_mug) May 15, 2018

@destructionorb

not sure why everyone was freaking out over the ready player one gundam scene, not only does the movie suck but the scene is entirely underwhelming. — caleb ! (@destructionorb) May 18, 2018

