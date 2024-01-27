Haikyu The Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump

Haikyu has risen the ranks to become one of the most well-known and popular sports anime, as the first four seasons focused on Hinata and his teammates attempting to become the best volleyball team in Japan. While the manga has already ended, the anime adaptation is looking to do the same with its upcoming movies that will run down the clock on Hinata's long quest. With the first of the two final films arriving next month, Haikyu has released a new short trailer that hints at the "Decisive Battle at The Garbage Dump".

Initially, anime fans were expecting a fifth season to round out Haikyu's anime adaptation, so many were taken aback when it was announced that the series finale would arrive thanks to two new films. At present, the first of the two films has yet to state if it will arrive in North America, though with anime continuing to grow in theaters, it's entirely possible that the Decisive Battle will hit the West this year. To celebrate the upcoming movie, Shonen Jump is also set to release a new chapter of the manga series, that will see series creator Haruichi Furudate creating sixteen new pages.

Haikyu Returns Next Month

Haikyu's official social media account shared the new television spot that gives sports anime fans a closer look at one of the final matches of Hinata's team. While a sequel series for the manga hasn't been announced, the spin-off Haikyu-bu has continued to release new chapters to this day.

If you haven't experienced the hard volleyball-hitting adventures of Haikyu, the first four seasons of the anime are available on Hulu and Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming services describe the anime series that has hit new heights, "Inspired by a small-statured pro volleyball player, Hinata creates a volleyball team in his last year of middle school. Unfortunately the team is matched up against the "King of the Court" Tobio Kageyama's team in their first tournament and inevitably lose. After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama After entering high school, Hinata joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has also joined."

Does Haikyu take the top spot for you when it comes to the genre of sports anime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of anime volleyball.