Haikyu the Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump Clip Released

Haikyu has earned its place in the anime hall of fame. Back in 2014, Haruichi Furudate's hit story was adapted for the screen, and fans know the rest. The emotional sports series is a staple in the shonen genre, and now its anime is toeing towards its end. After all, the first of Haikyu's two finale films will debut this month, and series just shared its first clip.

As you can see below, the clip comes in at under a minute, and it is packed with action. The reel begins with a telling shot of a cat staring down a crow before Haikyu shifts to the court. It is there we can see Karasuno take on Nekoma in an epic battle. After all, the two teams have been at each other's throat since Haikyu began, and this teaser suggests the feud is about to be settled.

After all, Haikyu the Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump has high expectations. The movie is the first of two slated to bring the anime to a close. It has been four years since Haikyu season four kicked off. You can imagine how anxious fans are to reunite with Haikyu on screen, and they don't have much longer to wait.

Currently, Haikyu's new film is slated to launch on February 16th in Japan. No overseas release date has been given for the film, and as for its sequel, Haikyu has kept mum on the topic. As the TV series, you can catch up on seasons one through four on Crunchyroll right now. So for more information on Haikyu, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Ever since he saw the legendary player known as "the Little Giant" compete at the national volleyball finals, Shoyo Hinata has been aiming to be the best volleyball player ever! Who says you need to be tall to play volleyball when you can jump higher than anyone else? After losing his first and last volleyball match against Tobio Kageyama, "the King of the Court," Shoyo Hinata swears to become his rival after graduating middle school. But what happens when the guy he wants to defeat ends up being his teammate?!"

