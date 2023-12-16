Haikyuu: Decisive Battle At The Garbage Dump Trailer Released

Rather than releasing a fifth season, Haikyuu has decided to settle its scores on the silver screen. Marked as the first of two final movies that will end the series following the manga's, The Decisive Battle At The Garbage Dump is slated to arrive next February in Japan. While a North American release has yet to be confirmed, a new trailer has been released as a part of this year's Jump Festa to give anime fans a closer look at the first part of Hinata's last serve.

Haikyuu's manga first began in 2012, but the series gave readers a finale for Hinata in 2020. Since the final chapter's release, fans have wondered if a fifth season would arrive from Production I.G. Instead of a fifth season, the franchise will end with two movies, though details regarding the final film have yet to arrive.

Haikyuu: Decisive Battle At The Garbage Dump Trailer

This year's Jump Festa isn't just limited to Haikyuu, but will be revealing quite a few items when it comes the world of shonen anime franchises. My Hero Academia has released its seventh season trailer, and there are quite a few other series that will reveal what the future holds for the stories that first got their start in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump.

If you haven't had the opportunity to catch up on the story of Hinata, the first four seasons are available to stream on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the sports anime, "Based off of the original Weekly Shonen Jump manga series from Haruichi Furudate, Haikyu!! is a slice-of-life sports anime revolving around Shoyo Hinata's love of volleyball. Inspired by a small-statured pro volleyball player, Hinata creates a volleyball team in his last year of middle school. Unfortunately the team is matched up against the "King of the Court" Tobio Kageyama's team in their first tournament and inevitably lose. After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama After entering high school, Hinata joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has also joined."

What do you think of the latest trailer for the legendary volleyball match at the Garbage Dump?