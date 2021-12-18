Haikyuu Creator Celebrates 10th Anniversary With New Art

Haikyuu’s creator is celebrating the tenth anniversary for the series with some cool new art! Haikyuu brought its massively popular manga to an end last Summer, and the anime run ended its fifth season not long after. That means it’s been quite a while since fans have seen anything new from the franchise, and with the manga celebrating its tenth anniversary this year fans were hoping to see something new from the popular volleyball series. Now we have gotten our wish as the creator himself is returning to the series for a special new celebration of the major milestone.

With Haikyuu celebrating its tenth anniversary beginning next February (given how the manga first released in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump back in February 2012 in Japan), the series will be having a slate of special new projects for the occasion. One of which involves original series creator Haruchi Furudate returning for a special new key visual with new illustrations of series’ fan favorite characters. Furudate will be releasing these new designs at a steady rate, and kicked things off with a new look at Kenma Kozume and Tetsuro Kuroo. Check it out below:

As part of this special celebration, Haikyuu will even be getting a special art exhibition of its own in Japan in February. It’s highly likely this new key visual will be completed just in time for this new visual but it remains to be seen when we’ll get to see Furudate illustrate more of the fan favorites again. If you wanted to check out Haikyuu for yourself, the original manga’s run is now complete and the four seasons of the anime are now streaming on Crunchyroll. They officially describe the series as such:

“Based off of the original Weekly Shonen Jump manga series from Haruichi Furudate, Haikyu!! is a slice-of-life sports anime revolving around Shoyo Hinata’s love of volleyball. Inspired by a small-statured pro volleyball player, Hinata creates a volleyball team in his last year of middle school. Unfortunately the team is matched up against the “King of the Court” Tobio Kageyama’s team in their first tournament and inevitably lose. After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama After entering high school, Hinata joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has also joined.”

What do you think? Can you believe it’s been 10 years since Haikyuu’s manga first began? What are you hoping to see from this 10th Anniversary celebration? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!