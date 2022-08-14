Haikyuu Hypes Final Anime with Emotional Hinata and Kageyama Art

Haikyuu has kept a low profile as of late, but the past weekend brought the sports anime roaring to life once again. After all, reports confirmed the anime is slated to return one last time with a two-part movie covering its final arc. As you can imagine, fans were left elated by the news, and now the official Haikyuu page is celebrating with some emotional artwork of its own.

The piece, which can be seen below, showcases a flashforward that manga readers will know well. After all, it shows Tobio Kageyama and Shoyo Hinata in full gear as they live their best lives as pro volleyball players.

To the left, Kageyama can be seen from the back as he raises a hand to the sky. The setter is donning his '20' jersey courtesy of the Italian team Ali Roma. And to his side, fans can find Hinata in his own dark uniform. With the number 21 printed on his jersey, everyone's favorite striker looks ready to battle at the net alongside his Asas Sao Paulo teammates in Brazil.

READ MORE: Haikyuu Starts Mysterious Countdown Amid Season 5 Rumors | Haikyuu Celebrates 10th Anniversary With Special New Chapter: Read

Of course, manga readers will be familiar with these looks as Haikyuu did follow these boys on their journey to the pros. It will not be long until the anime covers this time period. Haikyuu's two-part finale will cover this arc and more as its features hit theaters. So if you are ready to check in on Karasuno's beloved tag team, you will get the chance starting next year!

What do you think about this sweet look into the future of Haikyuu? Are you excited for the anime to wrap up its final two films? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.