Haikyuu Creator Gives Update Amidst Pandemic

Haikyuu fans have been having a great year so far as the anime’s long awaited fourth season wrapped up its first half just a few weeks ago, and the manga is currently in the middle of its final arc following a timeskip several years into the future. But while there are tons still to look forward to from the series over the rest of the year, one major hurdle has popped up with the spread of the novel coronavirus having an impact on several entertainment juggernauts. This unfortunately even included Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in the mix as well.

It’s a tough time for many in the world, but Haikyuu series creator Haruichi Furudate is urging fans to keep their heads up much like the boys of Karasuno High School would. Not only did he share an adorable sketch to promote proper social distancing practices, but he shared a hopeful status update with fans alongside the latest chapter of the series.

Coming through with a hopeful message to lift our spirits up during a time where it’s really needed the most, Furudate stated the following to fans, “I know things are rough right now, but the calm will someday return. Let’s get over this all eat delicious food.”

Haruichi Furudate’s author comment from this week’s issue of Weekly Shonen Jump pic.twitter.com/fOpoCU2nOc — HAIKYU!!=͟͟͞͞🏐 (@Haikyu_EN) April 12, 2020

It might seem like every day is a struggle now, but as Furudate says it’s all temporary. Things will eventually get better as long as people continue to practice self-quarantining and proper social distancing practices to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 disease, and it will eventually seem like a blip a year from now.

In fact, if everything continues to go smoothly through the year then we still have a second batch of episodes for the fourth season of the anime as Karasuno finally takes on Inarizaki in the Spring Tournament. But that’s only if we continue to stay diligent in the face of all this uncertainty!

