Mikasa Sports Honors Haikyuu with Custom Volleyball Shout Out

✖

Haruichi Furudate officially brought Haikyuu to an end not too long ago following a strong eight years running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and even an official volleyball maker has paid tribute to the series! When the series came to an end, fans everywhere celebrated the series and its run so much that the series was even trending on social media for quite a while following the release of that final chapter. These celebrations by no means ended with fans as official Japanese equipment and athletic goods production company Mikasa Sports recently took to Twitter to share a great tribute to the series as well.

Mikasa Sports was one of the many brands seen and alluded to through Haikyuu's run as a whole, and it's a reflection of just how much more popular the manga and anime had made volleyball in Japan. There was a symbiotic relationship between the two companies, and now that the series is over, Mikasa put a stamp on this run with a special custom version of their classic volleyball featuring a few touch ups from Haikyuu. Not only that, but series creator Haruichi Furudate included a special doodle of Shoyo Hinata too. Check it out as seen through Mikasa Sports' official Twitter account:

The final chapter of the series brings Haikyuu to a definitive end, and with it a timeskip giving an update as to where each of the fan favorite characters have gone following Karasuno's first trip to the Spring Nationals' tournament. The final arc of the series had been building up to this moment with smaller re-introductions and updates, but fans were definitely surprised with the final future for Shoyo Hinata and Tobio Kageyama. But what do you think?

What did you think of Haikyuu's final chapter? Does it bring the series to a satisfying end? What did you think of the entire manga series as a whole? What were some of your favorite games or moments? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.