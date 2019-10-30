Haikyuu Fans React to Series’ Huge Timeskip

Haikyu!!’s fourth season is looking to be released early next year, following our favorite volleyballers as they look to take on new challenges as part of their highly competitive, hard hitting high school team. Though the franchise in the anime is at a certain point in the story, the manga is far ahead of the stories that folks know in animation. Recently, in the latest chapter of the manga, the characters of Haikyu!! in the Karasuno High School Volleyball Club have gone through a bit of a time skip, promising newer, “older” adventures in the popular sports anime franchise.

Now, fans are taking their thoughts on the recent time skip of Haikyu!!, letting the world know how they feel about their favorite characters aging up to encounter new challenges, both good and bad:

We Can’t Just Start Over With A New Team?

HAIKYU 368 SPOILERS!



wait..will hq just end w the theres always gonna b someone stronger than u shit (even tho it’s TRUE) are we gonna get a time skip n hinata n kageyama as 3rd years.? wtf we cant just start over w a new team?? n why hype ichiyama up sm just for them to lose — atsumu’s noisy pig (@MlYATWINS) October 5, 2019

Extreme Overkill

(spoilers)

haikyu ch 369’s time skip of several years is an extreme overkill. i mean, fukurodani, at least, deserves to be recognized as the champion. or let us see karasuno reach top 4 — slut-for-procrastination (@slutforprocras1) October 11, 2019

So Happy And So Sad

POSSIBLE HAIKYU SPOILERS (image not related)

Wait… just wait… wait… are you telling me there’s gonna be a time skip in Haikyu?!?!?!!! Man, the latest chapter has left me feeling so happy and so sad at the same time. Bring on two weeks!!! Gaaah. I love this manga. pic.twitter.com/Hj4dYEJuh8 — Winston Chan || COMMISSIONS OPEN (@CWingsyun) October 12, 2019

So Damn Proud Of Them

HAIKYUU 370 SPOILERS!!!

I’M SO DAMN PROUD OF THEM. THEY DID GREAT. I WILL LOVE THEM FOREVER. pic.twitter.com/5FSNpKAmWF — owls mom (@dorkuto) October 27, 2019

The Absolute Audacity

#Haikyu really had the gall – the absolute AUDACITY – to let me catch up just in time for them to drop time skip and have no new chapter next week. Riot begins at sunrise — Taylor Kiechlin (@whirlycurl) October 11, 2019

You’ve Broken My Heart

HAIKYU CH 369 SPOILERS//



i expected a time skip but like one maybe over the summer, NOT like several years later, guess we’ll never see captain ennoshita 😔 also furudate you’ve broken my heart — #YUZURU1STSKATECANADAWIN🥇 (@arixhc) October 11, 2019

F That Timeskip

new chapter for haikyu… fuck that time skip — Kyle Hechanova (@kydnhc) October 25, 2019

Don’t Mind The Time Skip

The think with Haikyu is that I don’t mind the time skip I just think there could be so much more to Hinata then beach volleyball — Guts|Read Berserk|Kingdom (@GutsKingdom) October 25, 2019

So Excited

Haikyu time skip?!?! Hello??



This better be good. So excited 🤓 — l i n u s (@linustariman) October 28, 2019

Really Like How It’s Shaping Up