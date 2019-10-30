Haikyuu Fans React to Series’ Huge Timeskip

Haikyu!!’s fourth season is looking to be released early next year, following our favorite volleyballers as they look to take on new challenges as part of their highly competitive, hard hitting high school team. Though the franchise in the anime is at a certain point in the story, the manga is far ahead of the stories that folks know in animation. Recently, in the latest chapter of the manga, the characters of Haikyu!! in the Karasuno High School Volleyball Club have gone through a bit of a time skip, promising newer, “older” adventures in the popular sports anime franchise.
Now, fans are taking their thoughts on the recent time skip of Haikyu!!, letting the world know how they feel about their favorite characters aging up to encounter new challenges, both good and bad:
Videos by ComicBook.com
We Can’t Just Start Over With A New Team?
HAIKYU 368 SPOILERS!— atsumu’s noisy pig (@MlYATWINS) October 5, 2019
wait..will hq just end w the theres always gonna b someone stronger than u shit (even tho it’s TRUE) are we gonna get a time skip n hinata n kageyama as 3rd years.? wtf we cant just start over w a new team?? n why hype ichiyama up sm just for them to lose
Extreme Overkill
(spoilers)— slut-for-procrastination (@slutforprocras1) October 11, 2019
haikyu ch 369’s time skip of several years is an extreme overkill. i mean, fukurodani, at least, deserves to be recognized as the champion. or let us see karasuno reach top 4
So Happy And So Sad
POSSIBLE HAIKYU SPOILERS (image not related)— Winston Chan || COMMISSIONS OPEN (@CWingsyun) October 12, 2019
.
.
.
.
.
Wait… just wait… wait… are you telling me there’s gonna be a time skip in Haikyu?!?!?!!! Man, the latest chapter has left me feeling so happy and so sad at the same time. Bring on two weeks!!! Gaaah. I love this manga. pic.twitter.com/Hj4dYEJuh8
So Damn Proud Of Them
HAIKYUU 370 SPOILERS!!!— owls mom (@dorkuto) October 27, 2019
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
I’M SO DAMN PROUD OF THEM. THEY DID GREAT. I WILL LOVE THEM FOREVER. pic.twitter.com/5FSNpKAmWF
The Absolute Audacity
#Haikyu really had the gall – the absolute AUDACITY – to let me catch up just in time for them to drop time skip and have no new chapter next week. Riot begins at sunrise— Taylor Kiechlin (@whirlycurl) October 11, 2019
You’ve Broken My Heart
HAIKYU CH 369 SPOILERS//— #YUZURU1STSKATECANADAWIN🥇 (@arixhc) October 11, 2019
i expected a time skip but like one maybe over the summer, NOT like several years later, guess we’ll never see captain ennoshita 😔 also furudate you’ve broken my heart
F That Timeskip
new chapter for haikyu… fuck that time skip— Kyle Hechanova (@kydnhc) October 25, 2019
Don’t Mind The Time Skip
The think with Haikyu is that I don’t mind the time skip I just think there could be so much more to Hinata then beach volleyball— Guts|Read Berserk|Kingdom (@GutsKingdom) October 25, 2019
So Excited
Haikyu time skip?!?! Hello??— l i n u s (@linustariman) October 28, 2019
This better be good. So excited 🤓
Really Like How It’s Shaping Up
I was skeptical about Haikyu’s time skip last week, & I realize we’re only 1 chapter in, but i really like how its shaping up. Most sports manga portray high school sports as the end all be all, the pinnacle of athletics, but obviously that’s not the case in the grand scheme.— Bill Curtis (@AnimeLiteweight) October 27, 2019