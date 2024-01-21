Haikyu: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump IMAX Poster Released

Haikyu!! will be making its grand comeback to anime with the first of two new movies coming next month to Japan, and Haikyu!! The Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump has shared a new IMAX poster ahead of its release! Haikyu!!'s anime franchise will be coming to an end with a pair of two new feature films adapting various events from the manga's final few arcs following the end of the anime's fourth season. The first of these new movies will be adapting the highly anticipated Nationals match between Karasuno and Nekoma High Schools, otherwise known as "The Dumpster Battle."

Haikyuu!! The Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump will be picking up from where the end of the TV anime teased with Karasuno taking on Nekoma in an official capacity at the Nationals. It's only the first of two movies bringing the anime franchise to an end, so it's yet to be seen where this film will leave the anime when it's all said and done. As it hypes up its premiere across IMAX theaters in Japan beginning next month, you can check out the newest poster for Haikyu!!'s new movie below.

What Is Haikyu's New Movie?

Haikyu!! The Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump is the first of the two new movies planned for the anime's grand finale, and will be releasing across theaters in Japan on February 16, 2024. A release date has yet to be announced for the second and final film of the franchise, nor have there been any international release plans confirmed for either film as of the time of this writing. If you wanted to check out the four seasons of the Haikyu!! TV anime series before the new movies end it all, you can now find it streaming on Crunchyroll.

They tease Haikyu!! as such, "Based off of the original Weekly Shonen Jump manga series from Haruichi Furudate, Haikyu!! is a slice-of-life sports anime revolving around Shoyo Hinata's love of volleyball. Inspired by a small-statured pro volleyball player, Hinata creates a volleyball team in his last year of middle school. Unfortunately the team is matched up against the 'King of the Court' Tobio Kageyama's team in their first tournament and inevitably lose. After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama. After entering high school, Hinata joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has also joined."

