Haikyuu Star Yuki Kaji Breaks Silence on Finale Films

In the world of sports anime, it's hard to debate that Haikyuu is considered one of the best of the best. Focusing on a volleyball team attempting to make their way to the top, the series has garnered quite the fanbase. With its manga already coming to an end, the anime adaptation is planning to do the same with two upcoming movies that will bring things to a close. In a new interview, the voice actor behind the important character Kenma Kozume, Yuki Kaji, took the opportunity to discuss the movie and his role.

Haikyuu: The Battle At The Garbage Dump will hit theaters in Japan on February 16th of next year. From the poster of the film that will feature the long-awaited rematch between Karasuno and Nekoma, it's clear that the Nationals match will be a no-holds bared event. While the film has yet to secure a North American release, the popularity of the franchise means it's only a matter of time before the movie hits the West.

Yuki Kaij Talks Haikyuu

Yuki Kaji might be best known for his role on Attack on Titan as Eren Jaeger, the former protagonist who is now the greatest threat the world has ever seen. On top of this role, Kaji also plays major parts in anime franchises such as My Hero Academia, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Ranking of Kings, The Seven Deadly Sins, and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure to name a few. Here's what Kaji had to say about his upcoming role,

Based off of the original Weekly Shonen Jump manga series from Haruichi Furudate, Haikyu!! is a slice-of-life sports anime revolving around Shoyo Hinata's love of volleyball. Inspired by a small-statured pro volleyball player, Hinata creates a volleyball team in his last year of middle school. Unfortunately, the team is matched up against the "King of the Court" Tobio Kageyama's team in their first tournament and inevitably lose. After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama After entering high school, Hinata joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has also joined.

