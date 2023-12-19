Haikyuu x Uniqlo Collection Announced

It looks like Haikyu is ready to reunite with fans. It has been too long since the anime dropped any new content on fans. The series will cut its hiatus next year as Haikyu will kickstart its two-part finale. So to hype up fans, Haikyu is teaming up with Uniqlo on a bomb collection perfect for any Karasuno fanatic.

As you can see below, the big collection was announced by Uniqlo with a special promo. The clip is not long, but it confirms Haikyu is the next anime to take on Uniqlo. At this time, we aren't sure when the collection will hit stores, but fans expect it will launch ahead of the next Haikyu anime.

After all, the anime's finale is slated to begin on February 16, 2024. Haikyu is planning to release two final films that will act as its last outing. Haikyu the Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump will get things going next year, so we're hoping Uniqlo plans its collection around the movie drop. At this time, we are not sure when the finale will air outside of Japan, and the same goes for Haikyu's Uniqlo team up.

If you cannot wait to get your hands on the Uniqlo anime collection, don't fret. The clothing brand has partnered with a lot of anime IPs in the past. While some IP partnerships are vaulted, Uniqlo has some of its anime collabs available right now, so you can read up on its various collections below:

As for Haikyu, the anime is biding its time until next February. For those not caught up on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Based off of the original Weekly Shonen Jump manga series from Haruichi Furudate, Haikyu!! is a slice-of-life sports anime revolving around Shoyo Hinata's love of volleyball. Inspired by a small-statured pro volleyball player, Hinata creates a volleyball team in his last year of middle school. Unfortunately the team is matched up against the "King of the Court" Tobio Kageyama's team in their first tournament and inevitably lose. After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama After entering high school, Hinata joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has also joined."

