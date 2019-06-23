New Haikyuu Season 4 Character Designs Surface Online

It looks like Haikyuu is setting itself up for a solid spike this year. At long last, the series is set to return to TV this fall with a fourth season, and that’s just the start of it.

As it turns out, Haikyuu will hit up fans with all-new character designs, and the anime has given netizens a small peek at what’s to come.

Recently, Weekly Shonen Jump went live in Japan, and it was there fans got a good look at the brand-new issue. The update was focused on all things Haikyuu with the series’ leads gracing the cover, and the show’s season four character designers were housed within.

As you can see above, these surfaced designs are very different from the ones fans are used to. The two designs shown are limited to just Tobio and Hinata, but they can tell audiences plenty. For one, Hinata has had a major hair makeover with this design overhaul, and Tobio looks thicker than ever before.

Of course, readers of Haikyuu will find these designs to be familiar. They are far more inline with the designs made by creator Haruichi Furudate in the first place. Now, fans are eager to see how thick the rest of the Karasuno High School team will be in season four. After all, the team did just have their big match against Shiratorizawa in season three. It would make sense for the gang to beef up after the harrowing season and come out on high with some top-of-the-line muscles in tow.

Unfortunately, these surfaced designs do not hint at when Haikyuu will return to TV. The new anime announcement said the project will debut in Fall 2019, but nothing else has been said yet. So for now, fans will want to keep a close eye on Hinata to find out when he will pop back onto TV next.

