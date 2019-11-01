Haikyuu Season 4 Reveals New Character Designs, Cast Additions

Haikyuu‘s original manga might be heading toward its grand finale with a surprising new direction for the series’ final arc, but many fans of the series are still looking forward to what’s next to come for the fourth season of the anime. We’ve watched how this all developed for the past year, and now things for the fourth season are coming together better than ever as it confirms many of the characters and voice cast joining the anime for the new season. After previously announcing the voices for Hoshiumi and Miya, now the official Twitter account for the series has revealed how they’ll look in the anime.
Natsuki Hanae has been confirmed as the voice behind Kamomedai High School’s Korai Hoshiumi, and Mamoru Miyano has been confirmed as the voice behind Inarizaki High School’s Atsumu Miya. You can check out their character design sheets, packed with all kinds of different teased looks, from the official Twitter below!
Videos by ComicBook.com
【新キャラクター設定公開】— アニメ「ハイキュー!!」 (@animehaikyu_com) November 1, 2019
『ハイキュー!! TO THE TOP』に登場する新キャラ、
宮侑（CV:宮野真守）の設定を公開！！
稲荷崎高校バレーボール部2年生。「高校NO.1セッター」との呼び声も高く、影山も参加する全日本ユース強化合宿にも召集されている。https://t.co/p80uQgDDrg#hq_anime #ハイキュー pic.twitter.com/sX0c24IP9t
【新キャラクター設定公開】— アニメ「ハイキュー!!」 (@animehaikyu_com) November 1, 2019
さらに全日本ユース強化合宿に参加する、
星海光来（CV:花江 夏樹）の設定を公開！！
鴎台高校バレーボール部2年生。170cmに満たないが、超人的なジャンプ力で強烈な打球を放つ。その姿は「小さな巨人」を彷彿とさせる。https://t.co/MtRNqGYL6D#hq_anime #ハイキュー pic.twitter.com/8upwNHiFah
Haikyuu: To The Top is currently slated to premiere in January 2020, and Season 4 of the series is described as such, “”National Spring High School Volleyball Tournament, Miyagi Prefecture Preliminary Qualifiers: The Karasuno High School Volleyball Club advances to participate in the long-desired National Tournament after a fierce battle against Shiratorizawa Academy. While in preparation for the upcoming National Tournament, the news of Kageyama’s All-Japan Youth Training Camp invitation came to them.
In addition, Tsukishima will also be invited to the Miyagi Prefecture First Year Selection Training Camp. However, Hinata who is flustered with the difference between the 1st years, makes a sudden appearance at the Miyagi Prefecture First Years’ Training Camp?! Towards the National Tournament, Hinata, Kageyama, and the Karasuno High School Volleyball Club will begin facing further challenges!!”
Originally created by Haruichi Furudate for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012, Haikyuu!! has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. If you wanted to catch the first three seasons of the anime, you can currently stream Haikyuu!! on Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Netflix.