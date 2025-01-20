Hajime no Ippo: It’s Now Easier Than Ever to Watch the Best Boxing Anime of All Time

Get ready to lace up your gloves and fit your mouth guard, because Netflix just added Hajime no Ippo‘s two sequel anime TV series. The hit boxing anime is based on the beloved and long-running manga by George Morikawa — which has 37 more chapters than the infamously long One Piece. Hajime no Ippo: The Fighting was first released in 2000 and ran for 76 episodes, ending in 2002 (the show is IMDb’s 159th greatest TV series of all time).

Trying to watch the entire Hajime no Ippo franchise can be incredibly disjointing for fans. As well as the core show, there are two sequel series and three OVAs to chew through. But, no streamer has ever held them all in one place. It looks like Netflix could be gearing up to do just that, as they’ve just added the two sequels to their library.

Hajime no Ippo: New Challenger and Rising Are Streaming on Netflix

Per Anime News Network, Netflix has added the first two sequels, Hajime no Ippo: New Challenger and Rising, to its streaming library. Don’t go searching on the streamer under the long titles, though, as Netflix has nestled them as new seasons under the original show.

New Challenger was the first sequel series released after the core show ended, premiering in 2009. The sequel continued following Maknouchi Ippo on his boxing journey, having just won the title. With the belt wrapped around his waist, Maknonouchi only has one goal in mind: beating his rival, Ichiro Miyata. Meanwhile, the renowned middleweight Takamura trains to fight the current world champion, Brian Hawk. The season ran for 26 episodes.

Hajime no Ippo: Rising was released four years later, in 2013. Running for 25 episodes, the franchise’s second sequel saw Maknouchi Ippo defend his Japanese Featherweight championship belt from an assortment of varied challengers. Takamura continued his incredible career, looking to collect a second WBC title. Aoki even got in on the action, fighting for the lightweight championship belt.

Hajime no Ippo Is the Most Realistic Fighting Anime Around

The anime adaptation of Hajime no Ippo is one of the most engrossing sports anime of all-time. This is partly due to the intriguing and entertaining cast of characters; Makonouchi is a lovable underdog, Takemura is a flawed but confident leader, and each of Ippo’s opponents gets fully fleshed out into three-dimensional characters. But, as well as the engaging and emotional storytelling, Hajime no Ippo is so addictive because of its realism.

It’s not a major overstatement to say that Hajime no Ippo can teach you how to fight. All of the techniques in the series, despite how over-the-top the animation can be, are all real boxing techniques and tactics. Ippo first learns the basic jab, cross, and hook before perfecting his signature Dempsey Roll — inspired by real boxer Jack Dempsey. This realism is thanks to George Morikawa, who actually owns and runs a boxing gym in Japan. The Hajime no Ippo creator runs the JB Sports Gym in Tokyo, which even has a statue of Takamura on the roof and a layout similar to Kamogawa Boxing Gym, where Ippo trains in the show.

