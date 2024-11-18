The Jake Paul Fight Was Boring, But This Boxing Anime Is Anything But

Fans tuned into the overhyped Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match on November 15th to have one of two questions answered: Can Jake Paul finally prove he’s a legit boxer? Or, will he fall to the iron hands of Mike Tyson? Unfortunately for everyone involved, neither of those were answered, and fans have been left desperate for some exciting boxing action. Well, fear not, because Hajime no Ippo, the greatest boxing anime of all time has come to the rescue.

Following the titular Makunouchi Ippo, the sports anime follows the teenager through his general struggles at high school, which include a lack of friends and trouble from bullies. But, when his bullies are apprehended by heavyweight boxer Mamoru Takamura, Ippo falls in love with the sport. Desperate to learn boxing, Ippo follows Takamura back to the Kamogawa Boxing Gym, where he begs the owner to take him on as a student.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Madhouse

Hajime no Ippo Features Realistic Boxing

Like much of the audience, Makunouchi Ippo is a complete novice when it comes to boxing. When head coach, Genji Kamogawa, asks him to hit the bag, his technique is non-existent. One of the anime’s most intriguing aspects is how it eases audiences into the competitive world of amateur boxing. Viewers learn the fundamental rules and techniques of boxing with Ippo. His first lesson involves throwing a cross, where Ippo makes every beginner mistake in the book. After seeing the correct technique, it almost makes you want to jump up out of your chair and train with him.

Wanting to put his skills to the test, Makunouchi Ippo signs up for amateur bouts. The beautifully animated matches blend the ’90s and ’00s anime trend of in-depth voiceover and inner-monologues with high-octane boxing exchanges. Each opponent pits Makunouchi against a new boxing style, and presents him with a unique personal challenge. Some have complex fighting styles, causing Makunouchi to solve the puzzle of their style during the fight. While others are head strong brawlers, who test his mental toughness, resolve, and determination to win.

Across its 76 episodes (not including the multiple sequel series), Ippo transforms from a scared, anxious novice, to a self-confident boxer and mentor to newer gym members. Hajime no Ippo doesn’t just feature kick-ass boxing bouts; it’s one of the most inspiring sports anime of all-time. The perfect sports series shouldn’t just be entertaining, it should make you want to sign up and start training. Hajime no Ippo does just that, and is responsible for inspiring countless viewers to take up boxing — it was even a massive inspiration for Michael B. Jordan in Creed III‘s fight scenes.

But you don’t even need to go to a boxing gym to get on board with the sport (although you definitely should). Despite some anime flair, all of the techniques in Hajime no Ippo are legit. Makunouchi’s “Dempsey Roll” is inspired by real-life boxer Jack Dempsey. The “Hitman Style” is inspired by the Philly Shell guard used by American boxers like Floyd Mayweather Jr.. Even Aoki Masaru’s ridiculous “Frog Punch” was used by fighters like Kouichi Wajima — although, it’s now illegal under most boxing rules. As Makunouchi learns to box, we can learn with him, understanding the basics of a jab, a cross, hip rotation, and all the essential aspects of the sport.

Madhouse

Makunouchi Ippo Fights Like Mike Tyson

Hajime no Ippo‘s connection to the Jake Paul/Mike Tyson fight runs far deeper than focusing on the same sport. While old-school fans of boxing will recognize Ippo’s stance from Jack Dempsey (who fought between 1914-1927), Makunouchi’s stance is incredibly similar to Mike Tyson’s. “Iron” Mike’s stance and signature side-to-side head movement is a textbook example of the “Dempsey Roll.” It takes Makunouchi some time to become comfortable with the style, but once he learns to harness his natural power, Makunouchi fights exactly like Mike Tyson in his prime.

Did you also notice that Mike Tyson kept biting his glove during the fight? The Internet may believe he got a bit peckish, or it was a taunt to do with the infamous Evander Holyfield fight in 1996, but Hajime no Ippo has the answer. Boxing is tremendously tiring, and the first thing fighters do when they’re tired is drop their hands, but Genji Kamogawa teaches Makunouchi an old-school trick to keep his hands up. Ippo is forced to spar while biting his gloves (when he’s not punching). This builds the habit of keeping his hands up even in the later rounds. Having stepped out of the ring for years, Mike Tyson was likely reverting back to the old trick to ensure his defence was solid.

Hajime no Ippo is the perfect anime for anyone with the tiniest interest in boxing, or the largest love of the sports genre. It contains all the beloved tropes of the classic underdog story, while featuring genuine boxing techniques. Not only is Hajime no Ippo more exciting than the Jake Paul/Mike Tyson fight, it will help you understand the sport for Paul’s next bout.