Harrison Ford Embraces Anime With Suzume at the Golden Globes

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny star Harrison Ford is embracing anime a little bit thanks to Suzume and the Golden Globes! It's been a great year for anime films as the Golden Globes saw both Makoto Shinkai's Suzume and Hayao Miyazaki's The Boy and the Heron nominated for Best Animated Film. It was ultimately The Boy and the Heron that took the win during the ceremony, but it's still a rather historic moment for Makoto Shinkai's latest work as now it's gotten a bump from one of the biggest stars in the film and television industry.

During the Golden Globes ceremony over the weekend, Harrison Ford posed with a photo with Souta (who had been turned into a chair and subsequently became the mascot for Suzume) as shared by Crunchyroll, and it's probably a huge honor for the film as well as it's yet another way that anime features are getting recognized on a worldwide scale. It's a good sign in years to come, and sets both Suzume and The Boy and the Heron on a greta path for the rest of the awards season. Check out the photo below.

Just Souta and Harrison Ford, together at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/DcSPYJbPTV — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) January 8, 2024

How to Watch Suzume

Written and directed by Makoto Shinkai for ComiX Wave Films, Suzume is now streaming on Crunchyroll for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe (excluding France), Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS. You can check out ComicBook.com's own review of Suzume here to get an idea of how it all worked out. As for what to expect from the story in Shinkai's newest movie, Suzume is teased as such:

"On the other side of the door, was time in its entirety—17-year-old Suzume's journey begins in a quiet town in Kyushu when she encounters a young man who tells her, 'I'm looking for a door.' What Suzume finds is a single weathered door standing upright in the midst of ruins as though it was shielded from whatever catastrophe struck. Seemingly mesmerized by its power, Suzume reaches for the knob…Doors begin to open one after another all across Japan, unleashing destruction upon any who are near. Suzume must close these portals to prevent further disaster.

The stars

The sunset

The morning sky

Within that realm, it was as though all time had melted together in the sky—

Drawn in by this mysterious door, Suzume's journey is about to begin."

How do you feel about Harrison Ford uniting with anime in this way? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!