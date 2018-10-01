New Hayao Miyazaki Documentary Coming To U.S. Theaters

When it comes to animation icons, Hayao Miyazaki will be one of the first names which come to mind. The artist has become one of the world’s most revered animators thanks to his work with Studio Ghibli, and fans will get to take a behind-the-scenes look at his latest work soon.

After all, a new documentary about Miyazaki is coming to the U.S., and it details the artist’s introduction to a new world of animation.

Thanks to GKIDS, fans will be able to check out Never-Ending Man: Hayao Miyazaki in U.S. theaters soon. The film is set to make its North American premiere this winter, and the company describes the NHK special as such:

“In 2013, film director and animator Hayao Miyazaki suddenly announced his retirement at the age of 72. But he couldn’t shake his burning desire to create. After an encounter with young CGI animators, Miyazaki embarked on a new endeavor, his first project ever to utilize CGI. But the artist, who had been adamant about hand-drawn animation, confronted many challenges. The film even faces the danger of being cancelled. Can an old master who thinks he’s past his prime shine once again? This program goes behind the scenes over two years as Miyazaki overcomes struggles to create his short film using CGI.”

For anime diehards, Never-Ending Man: Hayao Miyazaki will be a familiar one as it debuted in 2016 back in Japan. It began streaming online with English subtitles a year later for international fans, but GKIDS will be the first to bring the documentary to U.S. theaters. (via ANN)

Above, a trailer for the fan-favorite documentary can be seen. It showcases pieces of the two-year project which follows Miyazaki as he began working with 3D animation for the time time. The work he did was done to create a short film called Boro the Caterpillar, a project Miyazaki had once wanted to turn into a full-length film. Now, the short can be seen exclusively in Japan at the Ghibli Museum, but Miyazaki has yet to stop drawing. In fact, the artist is working on a final film titled How Do You Live?.

