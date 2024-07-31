Hazbin Hotel Season 2 Will Give Charlie a “Fun, Sexy Song”

Charlie Morningstar has had a tough job in the runaway hit series known as Hazbin Hotel. Despite being the daughter of the devil, Charlie has spent the majority of her time attempting to rehabilitate the denizens of the underworld. While the premise of Amazon Prime Video’s major animated series might be a supernatural one, the show is fit to bursting with hilarity and music that has topped the charts of Spotify and broke quite a few records. In a new interview, the voice of Charlie hints at a future song that the daughter of the devil will be belting out in season two.

In a recent interview with Collider at San Diego Comic-Con, voice actor Erika Henningsen talked about what fans can expect from Hazbin Hotel’s second season and how it might show a new side of her character Charlie Morningstar, “There were some stylistic things. There was a song that Sam Haft and Andrew Underberg wrote for me that is very different, because it’s a really fun, sexy song between Charlie and Vaggie. We haven’t really seen Charlie live in the total pop world yet. I think I’m allowed to say Season 2 has more songs.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hazbin Hotel’s Big Future

Besides this big interview at Comic-Con, the annual event confirmed that not only will Hazbin Hotel return for a third season, but a fourth as well. In the past, creator Vivienne Medrano revealed that she would like nothing more than to work on the series for years to come and it appears that she might get her wish.

If you haven’t caught the first season of Hazbin Hotel, the episodes are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Here’s how the streaming service describes the series, “Hazbin Hotel follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she pursues her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom. After a yearly extermination imposed by angels, she opens a hotel in the hopes that patrons will be “checking out” into Heaven. While most of Hell mocks her goal, her devoted partner Vaggie, and their first test subject, adult film star Angel Dust, stick by her side. When a powerful entity known as the “Radio Demon” reaches out to assist Charlie in her endeavors, her crazy dream is given a chance to become a reality.”

Want to see what the future holds for the residents of the Hazbin Hotel? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest on Charlie Morningstar and her underworld friends.

Via Collider