Hazbin Hotel Season 2 Episode Count Released

Hazbin Hotel needs no introduction. The dark comedy premiered back in 2019 as an innovative short, and earlier this year, its first official season went live. Thanks to creator Vivienne Medrano, Hazbin Hotel has become a cult hit with several new season orders under its thumb. And when it comes to season two, we have learned just how many episodes we can look forward to.

The update comes from San Diego Comic Con as Hazbin Hotel hosted a panel with Medrano and actress Erika Henningsen. It was there the series creator confirmed season two will have eight episodes, and Hennington went on to tease a bit about the second season.

“Hazbin Hotel does a really good job of building that tension. I was worried, and I was like, ‘Well, how are we going to create that again to get us to the end with as big a finish as we did in Season 1?’ And, of course, they do, and they achieve it off-the-charts in Episode 8. But I’m always impressed by the step before, the one that gets us there, and that’s Episode 7.”

As it turns out, Hennington has been able to preview a bit of season two as recording wrapped earlier this summer. The actress, who plays Charlie, stressed that episode seven stills stands out to her when looking at Hazbin Hotel season two.

“This is not a spoiler, but I’ve gotten to see a little bit. I am excited for the penultimate episode, Episode 7. It’s the same reason I liked Episode 7 in Season 1. We’re building, and I just like the tension,” she explained.

Currently, Hazbin Hotel season one is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Its second season has finished recording, and not long ago, the team at Amazon doubled down on the musical comedy. Hazbin Hotel1q seasons three and four have been ordered, so Medrano will be staying busy for quite some time.

