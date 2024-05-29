Heavenly Delusion Director Began Planning the Anime Way Before We Realized

Heavenly Delusion was one of the wildest and darkest new anime adaptations of 2023. Following a pair of young travelers exploring the countryside while encountering some of the creepiest creatures in any anime series, the Production I.G. anime has yet to be confirmed for a season two. Despite this fact, the television series continues to make headlines as new details have arrived for just how early the anime director was aiming to get into the story of Maru and Kiruko.

Heavenly Delusion first began in its manga format in 2018 and has continued to release new chapters to this day. The anime adaptation was brought to life by Production I.G., who has had a very busy 2024 thanks to the recent releases of Haikyu: The Dumpster Battle and Kaiju No. 8. Later this year, the production house will be releasing a new anime for Netflix in Terminator Zero, so the anime studio's dance card is quite full.

(Photo: Production IG)

Heavenly Delusion's Anime Was Inevitable

In a new interview, director Hirotaka Mori stated that he had planned to create an anime adaptation for Heavenly Delusion when the first volume of the story's manga was released, "I was always a fan of the manga artist Masakazu Ishiguro. I started reading Heavenly Delusion when the serial started, but then I got swept away with work and was too busy to continue to follow the series. It was when volume 1 came out that I got to read Heavenly Delusion again, and I immediately pitched this project."

If you haven't caught the first season of Heavenly Delusion, the anime adaptation from Production I.G. is exclusive to Hulu in North America. Here's how the streaming service describes the anime series, "Within the safety of the walls, youths are raised in a nursery-style setting by robots. While life there may appear stale on the surface, the children are full of potential and curiosity. In many ways it is like a slice of heaven. The outside world is a hell-scape. It is almost entirely void of anything mechanical and is now inhabited by bizarre, yet powerful super-natural beings. Maru, with the aid of Kiruko, is out there crisscrossing what was once Tokyo for heaven. But after searching for so long, maybe heaven is more of an untenable dream than a potential reality."

Via AniNews