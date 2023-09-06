Heavenly Delusion Season 2 in Flux Following Home Sales

Heavenly Delusion made for one of the best new anime adaptations to arrive in 2023. Focusing on a post-apocalyptic world with two teenagers attempting to navigate their way in a landscape fit to bursting with grotesque monsters and on-the-brink humans, the first season came to an end with thirteen episodes to its name. While the franchise is planning a big event later this month, new sales figures might throw a monkey wrench into the idea that Maru and Kiruko will return for a second season.

There are a number of determining factors when it comes to whether or not an anime adaptation will continue. Besides streaming figures and merchandise sales, the overall sales of physical media can also be a big reason as to why a series might continue in the future. In Heavenly Delusion's case specifically, it would seem that the Blu-Ray box sets that sold in Japan haven't exactly shaken the world when it comes to a number of units bought.

Will a Heavenly Delusion Season 2 Happen?

In Japan, Heavenly Delusion has reportedly only sold 645 copies of its first Blu-Ray box. Despite these low sales, this does not necessarily mean that a second season won't happen, as the anime franchise is planning for a special event to take place on September 10th in Japan. The event is slated to have series creator Masakazu Ishiguro in attendance, along with anime staff including director Daiki Mori, art director Yuji Kaneko, and more.

If you wanted to catch up with everything that happened in the first season, Heavenly Delusion is now streaming with Disney+ in international territories, and is streaming all of its episodes with Hulu in the United States (under its Japanese title of "Tengoku Daimakyo,"). As for what to expect from one of the biggest anime releases of the Spring 2023 anime season, Hulu teases Heavenly Delusion as such, "In the year 2024, grotesque monsters lurk amongst the ruins of Japan, while remaining people scrape together what they can to survive. Kiruko accepts a mysterious woman's dying wish to take a boy named Maru to a place called Heaven."

Do you want to see a second season of Heavenly Delusion?

