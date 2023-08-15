Heavenly Delusion Event Teases a Big Anime Update

Heavenly Delusion was one of the stand out anime releases of the Spring 2023 anime schedule, and a new event for the anime is teasing fans over a potential update for the anime's future! The new anime adaptation taking on Masakazu Ishiguro's original Heavenly Delusion manga premiered this Spring, and had some major moments with fans thanks to the many twists and turns fans saw occur over the first season. But it came to an end without a potential follow up announced, and fans have been hoping to get an update on that matter ever since. But that opportunity might be coming up soon enough.

Heavenly Delusion's official website has announced an upcoming event for the anime in Japan on September 10th, and original series creator Masakazu Ishiguro will be attending alongside members of the anime's staff such as director Daiki Mori, art director Yuji Kaneko, and other key staff. They will be discussing moments from the first season, and fans are hoping that there could be an announcement about its potential Season 2 or follow up during the event as well. So cross your fingers!

Where to Watch Heavenly Delusion

If you wanted to catch up with everything that happened in the first season, Heavenly Delusion is now streaming with Disney+ in international territories, and is streaming all of its episodes with Hulu in the United States (under its Japanese title of "Tengoku Daimakyo," if you need to search for it). As for what to expect from one of the biggest anime releases of the Spring 2023 anime season, Hulu teases Heavenly Delusion as such, "In the year 2024, grotesque monsters lurk amongst the ruins of Japan, while remaining people scrape together what they can to survive. Kiruko accepts a mysterious woman's dying wish to take a boy named Maru to a place called Heaven."

Heavenly Delusion Season 2 has yet to be officially announced, but given the reactions fans have had to the anime so far, there's a high likelihood that the anime will continue in some form. It's just a matter of seeing when the anime actually continues and what kind of format the new anime will take if or when it does get announced in the future. But are you hoping to see Heavenly Delusion return for new episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!