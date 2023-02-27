Heavenly Delusion Sets Release Date With New Trailer

Heavenly Delusion is one of the many new anime adaptations currently in the works for a release later this Spring as part of a jam packed new wave of anime, and now the series has officially set its release date with a new trailer showing off more of what to expect! The anime adaptation for Masakazu Ishiguro's original manga series is one of the more unique looking new prospects of the year overall, but thankfully it won't be too much longer until we can see it in action as the series is only a few more weeks away from its premiere.

Previously announced to a release overseas this April, Heavenly Delusion's newest update has confirmed that the new episodes will be hitting on April 1st. The update also reveals the opening theme for the anime titled "innocent arrogance," as performed by BiSH, and the ending theme is titled "Daremo Karemo Dokomo Nanimo Shiranai" as performed by ASOBI. You can see even more of what to expect from the new series with the newest trailer for Heavenly Delusion that you can check out below:

What to Know for Heavenly Delusion's Anime Premiere

Heavenly Delusion will be premiering on April 1st overseas, but it has yet to confirm its international release plans. It will be releasing with Disney+ internationally, but will likely hit Hulu in the United States at a much later date. The cast for the anime currently includes the likes of Gen Sato as Maru, Sayaka Senbongi as Kiruko, Hibiku Yamamura as Tokio, Toshiyuki Toyonaga as Kona, Misato Fukuen as Mimihime, Shunsuke Takeuchi as Shiro, Tomoyo Kurosawa as Kuku, Misato Matsuoka as Anzu, Yuki Shin as Taka, Kazuya Nakai as Robin Inazaki, Masako Isobe as Encho, Tadashi Mutou as Sawatari, and Atsumi Tanezaki as Aoshima.

As for what to expect from the series, Denpa has licensed Heavenly Delusion's manga for an official English release and teases it as such, "Within the safety of the walls, youths are raised in a nursery-style setting by robots. While life there may appear stale on the surface, the children are full of potential and curiosity. In many ways it is like a slice of heaven. The outside world is a hell-scape. It is almost entirely void of anything mechanical and is now inhabited by bizarre, yet powerful super-natural beings. Maru, with the aid of Kiruko, is out there crisscrossing what was once Tokyo for heaven. But after searching for so long, maybe heaven is more of an untenable dream than a potential reality."

