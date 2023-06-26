Will Heavenly Delusion Get a Season 2?

Heavenly Delusion has officially wrapped up its debut anime season with the rest of the ending Spring 2023 anime schedule, and now there's a major question as to whether or not Heavenly Delusion will return with Season 2. The first season of the anime taking on Masakazu Ishiguro's Heavenly Delusion manga debuted with the new slate of anime hitting for the Spring 2023 anime schedule, and it had immediately stood out from the other anime this season as it offered up a slate of major mysteries that unfolded over the course of the anime's 13 episode first season run.

Heavenly Delusion wrapped up its run this Spring with 13 episodes under its belt, but it had yet to be announced whether or not the anime would actually be coming back for a new season in the future. The final episode of the season saw Heavenly Delusion drop even more mysteries for the future as some of the stories we've seen are only getting more complicated, and there's much more of the manga to explore. Now it's just a matter of waiting for those new episodes to actually release.

How to Watch Heavenly Delusion

There haven't been many rumors about whether or not Heavenly Delusion would actually return for a second season, but there's a chance the series could return given just how popular of a series this first season was. It also might be a while before it actually kicks in, however, as Heavenly Delusion Season 2 could be further away off than fans might be hoping for. But if you wanted to catch up with everything that's happened so far, Heavenly Delusion is now streaming with Disney+ in international territories, and with Hulu in the United States (under its Japanese title of "Tengoku Daimakyo," if you need to search for it).

As for what to expect from the new anime series, Denpa has licensed the Heavenly Delusion manga for an official English release and teases Heavenly Delusion as such, "Within the safety of the walls, youths are raised in a nursery-style setting by robots. While life there may appear stale on the surface, the children are full of potential and curiosity. In many ways it is like a slice of heaven. The outside world is a hell-scape. It is almost entirely void of anything mechanical and is now inhabited by bizarre, yet powerful super-natural beings. Maru, with the aid of Kiruko, is out there crisscrossing what was once Tokyo for heaven. But after searching for so long, maybe heaven is more of an untenable dream than a potential reality."

