Hello Kitty Gets Glam With This Solid Gold Figurine

Behind Pokemon, there is only one franchise that has managed to come within striking distance of the popular pocket monster franchise when it comes to profits made. With over $80 Billion USD made in profits alone, the Sanrio creation of Hello Kitty has become one of the most popular merchandising franchises the world over. Now, fans of the decades old albino cat can truly put their money where their mouth is by purchasing a solid gold figurine that perfectly recreates the spin-off character to Hello Kitty, simply named Yoshikitty.

Online Anime News Source, SoraNews24, shared the announcement of the solid gold figurine that will be released in March of next year as part of the 10th anniversary of the character that is based on a real life human being, the first Sanrio character to do so:

We’d expect nothing less from a Hello Kitty and X Japan Yoshiki collaboration. https://t.co/AoScRiSbGC — SoraNews24 (@RocketNews24En) October 20, 2019

For those who don’t know about Yoshikitty, the Sanrio character is based on the appearance and personality of Yoshiki, the leader of X Japan, which is a popular band in the East. Only one hundred of these figurines were made to celebrate the occasion, but with an asking price of over $10,000 USD for the gold figures, this is understandable. You’d have to be an ultra-fan of the Hello Kitty franchise in order to add one of these to your collection!

Sanrio is a company that has been creating characters for merchandising purposes for decades now, with hundreds of creations at their beck and call. The two most popular are of course Hello Kitty, but also the office worker, part-time metal enthusiast that is Aggretsuko, whose Netflix series has an ever growing fan base.

