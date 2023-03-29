Here's Exactly When Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku Premieres

Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku is one of the major anime adaptation debuts slated to premiere as part of the new wave of releases coming in the Spring 2023 anime schedule, and now fans have gotten the exact time that the first episode will premiere! Yuji Kaku's Hell's Paradise manga might have ended its run quite a while ago, but now that the manga is complete there's a lot of story to tell with its new anime adaptation. Produced by the same studio behind Attack on Titan: Final Season and Jujutsu Kaisen, there are already lots of reasons to check it out.

The Hell's Paradise anime is on track for a premiere very soon as it leads the pack of new anime coming in the Spring 2023 anime schedule, and Crunchyroll has licensed the Hell's Paradise anime for streaming outside of Japan. To celebrate the upcoming premiere, Crunchyroll has announced that Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku will premiere on Saturday, April 1st at 8:30AM PT in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS and India.

(Photo: MAPPA)

Hell's Paradise Anime: What to Know

Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku will be streaming with Crunchyroll after its initial premiere on April 1st. Produced by Studio MAPPA, the voice cast includes the likes of Chiaki Kobayashi as Gabimaru, Yumiri Hanamori as Yamada Asaemon Sagiri, Ryohei Kimura as Aza Chobei, Kensho Ono as Yamada Asaemon Toma, Rie Takahashi as Yuzuriha, Tetsu Inada as Tamiya Gantetsusai, Aoi Ichikawa as Yamada Asaemon Fuchi, Chikahiro Kobayashi as Yamada Asaemon Shion, Yusuke Kobayashi as Yamada Asaemon Tenza, Makoto Koichi as Nurugai, and Daiki Yamashita as Yamada Asaemon Senta.

As for what to expect from the Hell's Paradise anime, Crunchyroll teases the new series as such, "Gabimaru reigns as the strongest and most ruthless assassin in his village. But now finds himself on death row—with only one way out: retrieve the Elixir of Life from a sinister island. Longing for freedom, he accepts the challenge. But with fellow convicts vying for the same prize and demonic beasts lurking, how will Gabimaru and his handler, the executioner Yamada Asaemon Sagiri, survive this harrowing quest?"

