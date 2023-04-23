Hell's Paradise Fully Introduces Yuzuriha to the Anime

The Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku anime has begun its takeover as part of the wave of releases we'll get to see over the course of the Spring 2023 anime schedule, and the newest episode has taken one major step forward towards this by fully Yuzuriha to the anime's events! When the anime adaptation for Yuji Kaku's Hell's Paradise manga started introducing fans to its blood soaked premise, fans got a brief look at some of the other deadly criminals who were venturing to a mysterious island in order to win their freedom much like the main character, Gabimaru.

Gabimaru has served as one of the main focal points for this story, but with Episode 3 seeing everyone making their way through this mysterious island "paradise," we're now getting to see the criminals interact with one another. Hell's Paradise Episode 3 finally brings Yuzuriha fully into the anime as she introduces herself to Gabimaru and starts an uneasy alliance as there is very little that she actually reveals about her Kunoichi past and true desires:

Hell's Paradise: Who Is Yuzuriha?

When Yuzuriha was first introduced to the Hell's Paradise anime, she had yet to get a fully speaking role despite the fact that she was a fellow ninja who seemed to be aware of Gabimaru's exploits. Much like the other criminals, she survived the first bloody onslaught to get to Paradise, and is now trying her best to survive. Hell's Paradise Episode 3 sees Yuzuriha approaching Gabimaru and Sagiri about working together in an alliance, and offers up some of the things she's learned.

She wants to trade Gabimaru's skill in battle for everything she and her assigned guard, Senta, and explains that she performed some terrible experiments on one of the other criminals to figure it all out. She's hesitant to play all of her cards at once, however, as it's very clear that she's still hiding something from Gabimaru. She's not truthful about her origin, nor her desire to survive. But what she is truthful about, however, is that this alliance will only last as long as it gets her closer to the end goal. She'll do what needs to be done when working together is no longer an option.

