Hell's Paradise Episode 2 Pushes Boundaries with a Gory Royale

When word came out that Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku was getting an anime, fans knew what to expect. The dark fantasy has plenty of twists, and thanks to creator Yuji Kaku, its artwork is on another level. The same can be said for its gore as Hell's Paradise is the definition of graphic, and the anime made that very clear this week with episode two.

If you have tuned into the latest Hell's Paradise release, you will know what we're talking about. Episode two checks in on Gabimaru the Hollow after he and his fellow convicts are given a choice. The group can escape execution if they can find an elixir capable of making a person immortal. Hell's Paradise makes it clear this journey is not for the faint of heart, and Gabimaru proves he's meant for the job by slaughtering a horde of convicts.

As you can see above, well – the episode two clip is pretty violent. Studio MAPPA did not spare any expense when it came to bloodshed this week, that is for sure. Hell's Paradise thrusts Gabimaru into the spotlight as he runs through tons of men with his bare hands, and the blood keeps flowing. At one point, the assassin rips out a man's throat with his teeth, and that shot is pretty tame compared to what else we see.

Gabimaru's handlers are quick to acknowledge his monstrous behavior, but that is what the gang needs on this journey. We know our protagonist wants to survive if not for his wife's sake, so Gabimaru will shed as much blood as is needed to meet her again. So as you can imagine, the Hell's Paradise anime is only going to get bloodier from here on out.

If you are not familiar with Gabimaru or his manga, you should know Kaku began the thriller in January 2018. The manga ran for three years, and Studio MAPPA was quick to license the manga for an anime. For more info on the series, you can read up on the official synopsis of Hell's Paradise below:

"Gabimaru the Hollow is one of the most vicious assassins ever to come out of the ninja village of Iwagakure. He's ruthlessly efficient, but a betrayal results in him being handed a death sentence. He has only one hope-in order to earn his freedom, he must travel to a long-hidden island and recover an elixir that will make the shogun immortal. Failure is not an option. On this island, heaven and hell are just a hair's breadth away."

