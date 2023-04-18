Hell's Paradise Unveils Gabimaru's Wild Strength

Studio MAPPA has quite a few projects on its hands. With the production house working on fan favorites such as Attack on Titan and Jujutsu Kaisen, MAPPA also has one of the biggest new anime of the spring season on its resume. Hell's Paradise might be the most twisted, bloody series on their hands and the latest episode of the anime adaptation certainly proves that. Gabimaru The Hollow has already proven he is a ruthless killer, but episode three of the series details just how strong he really is.

If you aren't familiar with the current status and mission of Gabimaru the Hollow, he, and a number of other criminals that are staring down death penalties, were tasked to explore a mysterious island. Said island happens to contain the "Elixir of Life", which just might grant immortality to whoever drinks it. Unfortunately, the island is fit to bursting with terrifying creatures that look like they would fit right into a tale of terror spawned from Junji Ito. While Gabimaru The Hollow might be able to defeat human enemies, it is yet to be seen how the unkillable swordsman will far against creatures that bend the mind.

Gabimaru's Paradise

The supernatural creatures aren't the only thing that Gabimaru and his escort find themselves facing down, as the other criminals arriving on the island aren't scared to kill any potential competition. Running into "Twist Keiun", a massive monk who fell in love with violence and a variety of weapons, we see the current anime protagonist's strength revealed. Each of the weapons that Keiun uses shatters when they strike Gabimaru, with "The Hollow" pulling a bloody victory out of his pocket.

The Hell's Paradise anime is, of course, following the lead of the Hell's Paradise manga, but fans might find it surprising to learn that the manga has already come to an end. With the original tale beginning on 2018, it came to a close in 2021, making it for a lean story that might still warrant a few seasons should it become a success. With the anime's first season running for, reportedly, thirteen episodes, fans should get ready for more bloodshed and creepy creatures to be a part of Gabimaru's journey.

Has Hell's Paradise become your favorite new anime this spring season? What do you think of Gabimaru's quest so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Hell's Paradise.