Hell's Paradise Cosplay Readies Yuzuriha for Her Big Fight

Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku is now airing new episodes as part of the ongoing Spring 2023 anime schedule, and one awesome cosplay is getting Yuzuriha ready for her first big fight in the Hell's Paradise anime! The anime adaptation taking on Yuji Kaku's now complete Hell's Paradise manga has quickly become one of the more notable new releases of the Spring 2023 anime season overall, and that's because each new episode brings with it a ton of mystery as to what really is happening in the mysterious island paradise. Yuzuriha is playing a crucial role in helping to bring the pieces together.

Gabimaru the Hollow and the rest of the criminals headed to this mysterious island in search of the Elixir of Life, but it became clear early on that this island has a lot more dangerous things in it that these people might be ready for. Yuzuriha has finally made her move in the anime as she teamed up with Gabimaru and the others as a tool for her own survival, and artist @gia.gerardi on TikTok is gearing up the deadly kunoichi for her first real fight in the anime with some killer cosplay! Check it out:

How to Watch Hell's Paradise Anime

Produced by Studio MAPPA, you can now check out the Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku anime now streaming its new episodes with Crunchyroll. As for what to expect from the Hell's Paradise anime, Crunchyroll teases it as such, "Gabimaru reigns as the strongest and most ruthless assassin in his village. But now finds himself on death row—with only one way out: retrieve the Elixir of Life from a sinister island. Longing for freedom, he accepts the challenge. But with fellow convicts vying for the same prize and demonic beasts lurking, how will Gabimaru and his handler, the executioner Yamada Asaemon Sagiri, survive this harrowing quest?"

Starring the likes of Chiaki Kobayashi as Gabimaru, Yumiri Hanamori as Yamada Asaemon Sagiri, Rie Takahashi as Yuzuriha, Makoto Koichi as Nurugai, Daki Yamashita as Yamada Asaemon Senta, Ryohei Kimura as Aza Chobei, Kensho Ono as Yamada Asaemon Toma, Tetsu Inada as Tamiya Gantetsusai, Aoi Ichikawa as Yamada Asaemon Fuchi, and many more. Hell's Paradise's real fights are only getting started, so now's the perfect time to tune in.

