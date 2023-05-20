Hell's Paradise Announces an Unexpected Delay

Of the many new anime that have arrived as a part of the 2023 spring season, the story focusing on Gabimaru The Hollow might be one of the most brutal. Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku takes the opportunity to follow a band of death row inmates who are offered a chance at freedom by taking on a challenge that looks like it was borne from the mind of Junji Ito. Attempting to get their hands on the Elixir of Life, Gabimaru has struck down some major monstrosities, but it looks like anime fans will have to wait for the next episode.

Studio MAPPA, the studio that is working on Hell's Paradise, has been quite busy in 2023. On top of animating Gabimaru The Hollow and his bloody tale, MAPPA has also been working on Vinland Saga, Attack on Titan, and Jujutsu Kaisen to name a few. Later this month, the animation house is taking the opportunity to share their plans for the future via an event in Japan. While nothing has been confirmed as of yet, many anime fans are crossing their fingers that a second season of Chainsaw Man will be confirmed. Needless to say, MAPPA has definitely been keeping busy this year.

Hell's Delay

The Official Twitter Account for Hell's Paradise announced that episode nine of the series, which was originally slated to arrive in Japan on May 27th, will be pushed back a week. Now slated to arrive on June 3rd, MAPPA didn't reveal any details as to why the upcoming installment was being delayed. Here's the translated text for the recent announcement, "Thank you for watching Episode 8. Next week, May 27th, the broadcast and distribution will be closed. Episode 9 will be broadcast and distributed on June 3rd."

Hell's Paradise recently introduced the big bad of the series Lord Tensen, a seemingly immortal being that doesn't look anything like the grotesque creatures that Gabimaru and company have been fighting so far. From their abilities and aesthetics, it's clear that these beings have made good use of the Elixir of Life, which spells trouble for the bloody heroes of the series. As Hell's Paradise continues, there is sure to be more brutality in its runtime.

Has Hell's Paradise become your favorite new anime of 2023? Do you think Gabimaru will manage to get his hands on the Elixir of Life?