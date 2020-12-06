Hetalia's New Series Adds More Returning Characters

✖

Hetalia has kept a low profile for several years now, but it plans to shake up that status early next year. It was not long ago fans were told the cult hit was set to debut a new anime starting in January 2021. Now, new info has been shared on the project, and it seems some more familiar faces will return to the show!

According to an update from Jump SQ, a slew of actors will return to Hetalia to reprise their roles. Six more actors have been confirmed for the new series titled Hetalia World Stars, and you can check out the full list below:

Go Inoue as Spain

Akira Sasanuma as Austria

Atsushi Kousaka as Prussia

Megumi Takamoto as Seychelles

Michiko Neya as Hungary

Rie Kugimiya as Liechtenstein

With this six stars added, Hetalia World Stars has quite the cast backing it. It was made clear already that Italy, Germany, Japan, America, England, France, Russia, and China will all feature in the series with their original actors backing them. The series will also be overseen by Hiroshi Watanabe, Kazuyuki Fudeyasu, and Mariko Oka. The exec staff will bring the new series to life with Studio DEEN once again, so fans are eager to see what this title is all about.

Of course, Hetalia World Stars marks the latest series to join the hit franchise. The most recent anime was Hetalia The World Twinkle back in July 2015. Now, it seems the show is ready to make a comeback after more than five years, so it will be interesting to see what this new title has in store. And if you have yet to experience Hetalia for yourself, you can find its official synopsis below:

(Photo: Studio DEEN)

"Forget everything you learned in history class, and imagine all the nations of the world as cute guys hanging out on a wildly inappropriate reality show. Now, toss in every stereotype ever and prepare to pledge allegiance to your favorite superpower in Hetalia Axis Powers! Maybe you’ll surrender to Italy’s charms. He’s a sweetie who’s always got a noodle in his mouth and he’s bff with blue-eyed Germany and shy Japan. Sounds nice, right? Of course, their friendship sort of causes world war II, but is that really such a big deal? Not if it means those adorable allies France, America, and England will be stormin’ the beach! No matter who comes out on top, victory is yours! Now ditch your textbooks and try to keep up, because history happens fast in Hetalia Axis Powers!"

HT - ANN