Hetalia Creator Is Making a Series About Japan's Prime Ministers

If you are a fan of Hetalia - Axis Powers, you should know a special series is on the way for you. Yes, it is true that a new anime is coming for the franchise, but that is not the only gift being made by creator Hidekaz Himaruya. The artist is also working on a new series, and it will bring together some of Japan's most memorable... Prime Ministers.

Yes, you read that right! The creator of Hetalia has started work on a new series that will bring Japan's leaders to the page. The comedy series will be called Prime Minister Club, and it will feature at least seven different Prime Ministers.

Hetalia's Hidekaz Himaruya lunches a new series manga "Prime Minister Club" !

...it will portray Japanese prime ministers in a cute way to make a comedy ? 😨😨😨 pic.twitter.com/Bg1OaDBX4m — otakujp (@otakucalendarjp) December 6, 2020

Currently, this new series is slated to debut on January 4, 2021. There is also no reason to believe Prime Minister Club and Hetalia are related. Of course, their focus on historical figures will connect them on a basic level, but don't expect fo these world leaders to pop up in the upcoming Hetalia season.

As for that show, Hetalia World Stars will head to the screen next spring. Its manga is resuming as well with Himarurya on board. This manga is the most recent entry into the Hetalia franchise, but it went on hiatus back in April 2018. But after a well-deserved break, the team is back at it, and Himaruya will juggle the hit series alongside with Prime Minister Club soon!

