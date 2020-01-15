Hideo Kojima Praises Mobile Suit Gundam in Touching Message

Hideo Kojima is having an impressive comeback, and gamers love to see it. The famed designer has put together some true masterpieces over the years, but his exit from Konami left many unsure how the creator would fare in the future. Last year, Kojima proved all was well with Death Stranding, the first full game overseen by Kojima Productions. With all eyes on the designer, Kojima’s reputation is at a high, and he just used his platform to praise a worthwhile title.

Taking to Twitter, Kojima pleased fans after he put up a tweet advertising his latest movie binge. It turns out the designer is going all in on Mobile Suit Gundam, and its movie trilogy prompted Kojima into some serious nostalgia.

“Watched Mobile Suit Gundam The Movie Trilogy. I’ve seen the tv series 40 few years ago when I was in high school but rewatching the movie trilogy reconfirms me that it’s beyond just the robot-anime, rather a masterpiece of war movie. I grew up w/ [Space Battleship Yamato] but Gundam is my treasure too,” Kojima said.

“Feds & Zion, soldier & civilian, old & new ppl, it catches war in various perspectives.There’s conflict & exhaustion, love & lost, it sincerely depicts those who changes thru the war field w/o raising the voice for justice/moral. Yamato plays the love in the war field, Gundam sings the sorrow.”

Clearly, Kojima has looked into the gritty of Gundam beyond its space battles. Sure, the series is great, but there is more to it than that. A war for humanity’s survival is at stake, and such an act is never easy to parse. In the same way Kojima layers his games with subtext, Gundam did much the same with its stories, so it is easy to see why the video game designer would be such a fan.

