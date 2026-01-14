HIDIVE Confirms Streaming Release for January’s Biggest Anime Return

HIDIVE is offering some major anime releases and exclusives for the month thanks to the jam packed Winter 2026 schedule of new anime, and the streaming service has now confirmed that they will be streaming one of the biggest returns of January 2026 with a new update. This month sees some major franchises returning for new episodes along with all kinds of new anime that fans will want to see play out over the next few months, and thankfully HIDIVE has confirmed that their biggest franchise is indeed going to be returning to the service.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Oshi no Ko has been the biggest franchise to debut with HIDIVE in the last few years, and this month kicked off the anime’s return for its highly anticipated third season. But while it was previously an exclusive with HIDIVE, heading into the new episodes it was revealed that the new season was going to be heading to Crunchyroll instead. Thankfully, HIDIVE has confirmed that they will also be offering a simulcast streaming release for Oshi no Ko Season 3 alongside its debut in Japan with a new update.

Oshi no Ko Season 3 Now Streaming With HIDIVE

©Aka Akasaka x Mengo Yokoyari/Shueisha, “OSHI NO KO” Partners

As confirmed via press release Oshi no Ko Season 3 will be streaming with HIDIVE for fans in the United States, Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and more. The first episode of the new season is currently available to watch as of the time of this writing, and new episodes will continue to release on a weekly basis in their original Japanese language audio with English subtitles. This further expands the simulcast line up for the streaming service with another key return alongside some other notable debuts.

The current Winter 2026 line up for HIDIVE now includes Oshi no Ko Season 3, Chained Soldier Season 2, HELL MODE: The Hardcore Gamer Dominates in Another World with Garbage Balancing, and Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling. But the streaming service will also be adding more franchises throughout the month with classic shows like Black Bullet, Princess Principal, The Comic Artist and His Assistants, Pon no Michi and more. They’re going to be offering quite a packed slate for the month for those fans interested.

What to Know for Oshi no Ko Season 3

Courtesy of Doga Kobo

Featuring a returning staff and cast from the second season, Oshi no Ko Season 3 marks a new phase for the anime. HIDIVE teases it as such, “The story enters a new stage… Six months have passed since the release of ‘POP IN 2.’ Thanks to MEMcho’s efforts, B-Komachi is now on the verge of a breakthrough. Aqua is steadily progressing as a multi-talented artist and Akane is on her way to becoming a skilled actress. Meanwhile, Kana has lost her former cheerful demeanor. And Ruby is climbing the ranks of the entertainment industry while pursuing the truth behind the deaths of Ai and Gorou — using lies as a weapon.”

With Aqua currently not seeking revenge for his mother, and Ruby instead inheriting that dark path for herself, fans are going to see a new dynamic unfold as she starts to be the one leading the charge to find out who murdered Ai as well as the doctor that she once had loved in her previous life. It’s going to get more intense than ever if you can believe it.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!