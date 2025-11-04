Former HIDIVE Exclusive Anime Reveals Crunchyroll Release Date

Play video

When it comes to the anime streaming wars, Crunchyroll appears to be at the top of the food chain. This doesn’t mean that the streaming service hasn’t seen its fair share of competition. Platforms like HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Hulu have all housed several anime properties, but there has been one platform that has focused entirely on anime in recent days. HIDIVE has been housing some big-name anime exclusives since the streaming service first arrived in 2017, but one major title jumped from being exclusive to this platform to hitting Crunchyroll, making for quite the change.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Oshi no Ko’s third season will arrive on Crunchyroll on January 14th, no longer remaining an exclusive series to HIDIVE. Alongside the new trailer, which you can check out above, the anime platform released a synopsis for the upcoming season, hinting at some wild adventures for Aqua, Akane, and this twisted world of idols. Here’s how the upcoming season is described: “The story enters a new stage. It’s been six months since “POP IN 2″ was released. Thanks to MEM-Cho’s hard work, B-Komachi is about to get their major break. Aqua is a multi-talented entertainer, and Akane’s career as a talented actress is going smoothly. Meanwhile, Kana lost the cheerfulness she once had. To track down the truth behind Ai and Goro’s deaths, Ruby keeps rising in the entertainment world… Using lies as a weapon.”

Oshi no Ko’s Conclusion

While Oshi no Ko’s third season isn’t billed as the anime adaptation’s last, the franchise is making headway to reach the series finale that took place in the manga. The final chapter of Oshi no Ko’s manga arrived in November of last year, bringing to a close the dark series that has garnered quite a following. The upcoming third season will once again see Doga Kobo animating the series, with the production house sticking with the series since the beginning. Creator Aka Akasaka didn’t just create the story of Aqua, the mangaka was also responsible for Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War, meaning that they are quite versatile when it comes to creating manga.

HIDIVE might have had an exclusive for Oshi no Ko at the beginning of the anime’s release, quickly becoming the biggest show on the platform, but the anime idol story was simply too big for one streaming service. Since its debut, the anime adaptation has also been released on Hulu alongside HIDIVE, with Crunchyroll wasting little time in claiming the third season for its platform. While Oshi no Ko might no longer be just on HIDIVE, the streaming service currently has exclusives such as Call of The Night, Is It Wrong To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon, Dark Gathering, The Eminence in Shadow, and Ragna Crimson.

What do you think of Oshi no Ko’s bright future? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!