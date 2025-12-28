The Most Dramatic Anime Returning in January 2026 Unveils a New Trailer Teasing the New Opening Song

As 2025 comes to an end after a highly successful year for the anime industry, 2026 is gearing up for a wave of new releases, with January alone packed with both new and returning anime. The first month of the year is stacked with major titles, including Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3, Hell’s Paradise Season 2, and several other long-awaited returns. While these blockbuster releases are exciting, January 2026 also offers a wide range of genres, and one of the most dramatic anime is set to make its comeback. Returning a year and a half later, Oshi no Ko is scheduled to premiere its third season on Wednesday, January 14, 2026.

As the release date draws closer, anticipation continues to build through new promotional material. The anime has unveiled a new teaser trailer that reveals the opening theme for the upcoming season, “TEST ME” by South Korean-Japanese artist CHANMINA. The song delivers exactly what fans have come to expect from Oshi no Ko, with pop music at its core and a tone that fits the series’ themes. While the opening clearly matches the atmosphere of the anime, whether it can surpass the openings from the first two seasons is something only time will tell. Alongside the teaser, a new visual has also been released, offering a first glimpse at the next arc of the anime.

Oshi no Ko Season 3 Reveals New Opening Song and Visual

Play video

The new season will continue the dramatic journey of Aqua and Ruby as the siblings press on in their search for their mother’s killer. Building on the strong foundation laid by the first two seasons, Season 3 is expected to move the story closer to the truth. At the same time, the anime will continue to lean into its other core elements, with a particular focus on Ruby Hoshino and B-Komachi, as the pop idol group finally earns its first major break. Ruby’s rising success and popularity, something clearly reflected in the new visual, which echoes Ai’s presence, are likely to draw out Ai’s murderer, giving Aqua a lead he can use to get closer to the truth.

Meanwhile, the upcoming season is also expected to further explore Akane and Kana, as the series has consistently done so far. With both characters striving to establish themselves as popular actors while harboring feelings for Aqua, Season 3 is shaping up to be just as dramatic, if not more so, than its predecessors. While the episode count has not yet been confirmed, it is reasonable to assume the season will follow the same 11–12 episode format as the first two seasons. This length should be enough to push the story forward to around seventy-five percent completion, making it possible that Oshi no Ko could announce its final season after Season 3 concludes.

